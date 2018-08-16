Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BSM Technologies Inc    GPS   CA0557144064

BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC (GPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Getting Down to Dollars: The ROI of Connecting Your Fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Risk reduction

Managing a large fleet of vehicles and drivers requires taking on a lot of risks. Telematics solutions will help you manage and lower your organization's susceptibility to these risks by providing key insights into productivity, reputation, routes, maintenance, and performance. Oh, and did we mention saving you a lot of money in the process?

Let's look at the everyday risk you take on when your drivers take to the road. The insurance premiums and expenses associated with accidents when they occur add up. The more serious the accident, the more time and attention required to deal with it. Vehicle repair costs can vary from $3,000 to $5,000 for a fender bender to $50,000 to $100,000 for a serious accident, so BSM Technologies provides monitoring solutions via our telematics suite so you can reduce the likelihood of a driver opening him or herself to these risks.

The tip of the iceberg

This post merely scratches the surface of the savings your organization can realize once you implement a BSM telematics solution. Call or email us so we can dive deeper into mapping out specific cost savings and efficiency gainings for your company. And subscribe for blog updates because in our next post we'll provide essential tools for crafting a business case for telematics to your leadership team.

And for a deeper dive into the comparison between ROI and COI and how they're used to measure the benefits of telematics for your organization, check out this post.

Disclaimer

BSM Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
08/16GETTING DOWN TO DOLLARS : The ROI of Connecting Your Fleet
PU
08/14BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
08/14BSM TECHNOLOGIES : The 21st Century Rail Yard
PU
08/07BSM TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call on August 1..
PU
08/06Today's Research Reports on Shopify, BSM Technologies, Points International a..
AC
07/31BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Using ROI and COI in the World of Telematics
PU
07/24Q&A : Connecting What Counts with the IoT
PU
07/17BSM TECHNOLOGIES : The Competitive Advantage of a Connected Jobsite with BSM Tec..
PU
06/29Today's Research Reports on D-Box Technologies, Firan Technology, Shopify and..
AC
06/27BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with AT&T to offer a IoT Platform for Managing Compl..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/13BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
02/13BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Going The Wrong Direction 
2017PRO WEEKLY DIGEST : Using A Private Equity Style Approach To Public Markets With.. 
2017BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
2017BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Superior Performance Buried By A Short-Term Headwind 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 60,7 M
EBIT 2018 -3,47 M
Net income 2018 -2,17 M
Finance 2018 2,66 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BSM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,64  CAD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aly Rahemtulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Gutman Non-Executive Chairman
Louis A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Swanson Chief Technology Officer
Frank Maw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC-7.80%84
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.20%130 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.15%109 308
ACCENTURE4.78%108 679
VMWARE, INC.21.32%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.45%61 835
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.