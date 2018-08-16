Getting Down to Dollars: The ROI of Connecting Your Fleet

Risk reduction

Managing a large fleet of vehicles and drivers requires taking on a lot of risks. Telematics solutions will help you manage and lower your organization's susceptibility to these risks by providing key insights into productivity, reputation, routes, maintenance, and performance. Oh, and did we mention saving you a lot of money in the process?

Let's look at the everyday risk you take on when your drivers take to the road. The insurance premiums and expenses associated with accidents when they occur add up. The more serious the accident, the more time and attention required to deal with it. Vehicle repair costs can vary from $3,000 to $5,000 for a fender bender to $50,000 to $100,000 for a serious accident, so BSM Technologies provides monitoring solutions via our telematics suite so you can reduce the likelihood of a driver opening him or herself to these risks.

The tip of the iceberg

This post merely scratches the surface of the savings your organization can realize once you implement a BSM telematics solution. Call or email us so we can dive deeper into mapping out specific cost savings and efficiency gainings for your company. And subscribe for blog updates because in our next post we'll provide essential tools for crafting a business case for telematics to your leadership team.

And for a deeper dive into the comparison between ROI and COI and how they're used to measure the benefits of telematics for your organization, check out this post.