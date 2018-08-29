Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BSM Technologies Inc    GPS   CA0557144064

BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC (GPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Unbiased Witness: How Telematics Reduces Your Liability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Safeguard your reputation

Complaints on driver behavior are inevitable. But what happens when they carry more weight? This happened to one of BSM's long-time customers, the City of North Bay. They shared with us that 'a city resident called into our public works dispatch center complaining they had witnessed a plow backing up on the street in a fast and unsafe manner.'

Without a fleet tracking solution further information, the City would have to immediately action the complaint by interviewing the driver, leveraging traffic cameras, and calling for local witnesses-all of which take time and money-but all necessary steps in the due diligence process.

Having a fleet tracking solution allows customers to check the complaint against the data, and then get back to your day. The City of North Bay told us they 'were able to review our records through the BSM solution and determine the driver navigated the vehicle back down the street on the day in question in a slow and safe manner.' This access to objective data protected the city, and they were able to defend their driver's actions.

Disclaimer

BSM Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
03:52pTHE UNBIASED WITNESS : How Telematics Reduces Your Liability
PU
08/27BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Appoints Louis De Jong as President and CEO
AQ
08/17BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
08/16GETTING DOWN TO DOLLARS : The ROI of Connecting Your Fleet
PU
08/14BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
08/14BSM TECHNOLOGIES : The 21st Century Rail Yard
PU
08/07BSM TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call on August 1..
PU
08/06Today's Research Reports on Shopify, BSM Technologies, Points International a..
AC
07/31BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Using ROI and COI in the World of Telematics
PU
07/24Q&A : Connecting What Counts with the IoT
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/13BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
02/13BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Going The Wrong Direction 
2017PRO WEEKLY DIGEST : Using A Private Equity Style Approach To Public Markets With.. 
2017BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
2017BSM TECHNOLOGIES : Superior Performance Buried By A Short-Term Headwind 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 60,9 M
EBIT 2018 -3,56 M
Net income 2018 -2,20 M
Finance 2018 2,66 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BSM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,64  CAD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aly Rahemtulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Gutman Non-Executive Chairman
Louis A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Swanson Chief Technology Officer
Frank Maw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC-11.35%79
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.45%133 894
ACCENTURE9.52%112 474
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.33%111 794
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.73%62 909
VMWARE, INC.18.50%61 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.