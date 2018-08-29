The Unbiased Witness: How Telematics Reduces Your Liability

Safeguard your reputation

Complaints on driver behavior are inevitable. But what happens when they carry more weight? This happened to one of BSM's long-time customers, the City of North Bay. They shared with us that 'a city resident called into our public works dispatch center complaining they had witnessed a plow backing up on the street in a fast and unsafe manner.'

Without a fleet tracking solution further information, the City would have to immediately action the complaint by interviewing the driver, leveraging traffic cameras, and calling for local witnesses-all of which take time and money-but all necessary steps in the due diligence process.

Having a fleet tracking solution allows customers to check the complaint against the data, and then get back to your day. The City of North Bay told us they 'were able to review our records through the BSM solution and determine the driver navigated the vehicle back down the street on the day in question in a slow and safe manner.' This access to objective data protected the city, and they were able to defend their driver's actions.