BSQUARE Corporation

Bsquare : Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/29/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of regular market trading on Monday, August 12, 2019. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-800-239-9838 or 1-856-344-9316 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 6669112. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate.  We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control & decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allow our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact




Bsquare

Investor

Peter Biere

Leslie Phillips

Bsquare Corporation

The Blueshirt Group

+1 425.519.5900

+ 1 415.217.5869

investorrelations@bsquare.com

leslie@blueshirtgroup.com

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-corporation-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300892401.html

SOURCE Bsquare


© PRNewswire 2019
Bsquare Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
