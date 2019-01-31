Log in
News Summary

BT : boss signs off with better-than-expected quarter

01/31/2019 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO - British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group's outgoing CEO Gavin Patterson said he was handing over a company with good momentum after it reported third-quarter adjusted revenue and core earnings ahead of market forecasts on Thursday and reiterated its guidance for the year.

Britain's biggest broadband operator reported revenue of 5.98 billion pounds ($7.85 billion), down 1 percent, and core earnings of 1.88 billion pounds, down 3 percent, for the quarter to the end of December, beating analysts' expectations of 5.93 billion pounds and 1.82 billion pounds respectively.

Patterson, who is being replaced by Worldpay's Philip Jansen on Friday, said the former telecoms monopoly had delivered a sound quarter operationally and financially.

Revenue and earnings grew strongly in its consumer business, helped by a September price increase and higher handset costs, offset by a decline in its enterprise business and in its Openreach networks arm, which was hit by regulated price cuts.

Patterson said he still expected full-year earnings to be at the top end of guidance of 7.3 billion to 7.4 billion pounds.

"We continue to expect regulation, competition, cost inflation and legacy product declines to impact in the short term before being more than offset by improved trading and cost transformation by our 2020/21 financial year," he said.

"I am handing over the business with good momentum behind its ongoing transformation programme and wish my colleagues all the best for the future."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 23 356 M
EBIT 2019 3 828 M
Net income 2019 2 066 M
Debt 2019 11 502 M
Yield 2019 6,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 23 219 M
