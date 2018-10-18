Log in
BT GROUP (BT.A)
BT : offers Worldpay's Jansen CEO role -Bloomberg

10/18/2018 | 07:23pm CEST
The BT Tower communications tower is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group has made an offer to Worldpay Inc Philip Jansen to become the British telecoms company's new chief executive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Jansen, the 51-year-old outgoing co-CEO of Worldpay, could still turn down the BT offer, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2PH0LwH.

BT could announce a new CEO along with its first-half results on Nov.1, Bloomberg added, citing a person familiar with the company's plans.

Last month Sky News reported that BT was in advanced discussions to appoint Jansen.[nL8N1W80AT]

A BT Group representative was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP 1.35% 244.85 Delayed Quote.-10.78%
WORLDPAY INC -1.50% 78.54 End-of-day quote.7.04%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 23 313 M
EBIT 2019 3 775 M
Net income 2019 2 100 M
Debt 2019 11 788 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,10
P/E ratio 2020 10,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 23 971 M
Chart BT GROUP
Duration : Period :
BT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin E. Patterson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP-10.78%31 389
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.51%222 959
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.53%82 837
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%78 798
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 338
ORANGE-5.80%42 187
