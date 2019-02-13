Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP

(BT.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: BT executives knew of accounting fraud in Italy unit - prosecutors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of BT is seen outside the headquarters in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - A preliminary criminal investigation into an accounting scandal at the Italian unit of British telecom firm BT has alleged that three top executives of the group were aware of bookkeeping fraud at the unit, according to a document prepared by Italian prosecutors.

The document, which wraps up the preliminary investigation, alleges that a network of people in BT Italy exaggerated revenues, faked contract renewals and invoices and invented bogus supplier transactions in order to meet bonus targets and disguise the unit's true financial performance.

The closing of the preliminary probe is the final step before prosecutors press charges against the suspects. Under Italian law those under investigation now have three weeks to show why they should not be charged.

In the document, handed this week to parties involved in the investigation and seen by Reuters, prosecutors for the first time have named group executives as suspects in the case, though all three have left BT since the scandal surfaced. Two of them were based in London.

The document also lists BT Italy as a subject of the investigation, no longer as a damaged party.

In an emailed statement, BT said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation."

In the document, prosecutors name Luis Alvarez and Richard Cameron, respectively former chief executive and former chief financial officer of BT Global Services - one of the biggest divisions of BT Group - and Corrado Sciolla, formerly BT's head of continental Europe, among an expanded list of 23 suspects. Alvarez and Cameron were based in London, while Sciolla was in Milan.

The three are accused of setting unrealistically high business targets and of complicity in false accounting at BT Italy, which formed part of the Global Services division, according to the document.

A lawyer acting for the three could not be immediately reached for comment.

AUDITOR PROBE

The document also reveals that an Italian partner of BT's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, is under investigation over the scandal, which erupted in 2017 and led the group to write off 530 million pounds.

In the document prosecutors allege Andrea Alessandri, who led the PwC team in charge of auditing BT Italia's accounts, falsified the audit.

Reuters could not immediately contact Alessandri for comment. A PwC spokeswoman said the company had no immediate comment.

When the scandal broke in early 2017, BT's then chief executive, Gavin Patterson, said that the company could not have detected the problem sooner as top managers in London were unaware. BT filed its own criminal complaint against several of BT's Italian managers in 2017. It is contesting class-action lawsuits by shareholders who say the group misled investors and failed to promptly disclose the irregularities.

Prosecutors have also placed BT Italia under investigation. Under Italian law, a company can be deemed responsible for alleged crimes committed by its top executives.

BT said in January 2017 that Sciolla was leaving the company and in May 2017 announced the replacement of Alvarez. The company said on Wednesday Cameron had also left in 2017.

Patterson, who is not under investigation, stepped down on Jan. 31 this year. BT said it would not be possible to get a comment from him on the probe.

Britain's accounting regulator said in June 2017 it would investigate audits by PwC of BT Group in the wake of the Italian scandal. PwC said at the time the British regulator's annual review of its audit work, policies and procedures showed a continued trend of improvement in PwC's work.

(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Luca Trogni in Milan; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Pravin Char)

By Emilio Parodi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP
02:44pEXCLUSIVE : BT executives knew of accounting fraud in Italy unit - prosecutors
RE
10:27aMASTERCARD : Get a £30 pre-paid Mastercard with Plusnet's new cheap broadband de..
AQ
09:36aBT : Openreach Begin First UK Trial of Micro Ducting FTTP Deployment
AQ
07:32aBT : MP seeks answers over superfast broadband speeds
AQ
02/11LARRY ELLISON : Rolex backs Ellison's SailGP with long-term partnership
RE
02/07Mobile roaming will not be protected in no-deal Brexit - UK minister
RE
02/06Global Blue Chips Intensify Efforts to Increase Supply Chain Transparency
DJ
02/06BT : may cut price of Italian unit after lukewarm interest
AQ
02/05BT pressured to cut price to sell troubled Italian business - sources
RE
02/04TALKTALK TELECOM : Paying above the odds for your broadband? Majority fork out m..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 23 372 M
EBIT 2019 3 845 M
Net income 2019 2 095 M
Debt 2019 11 534 M
Yield 2019 6,75%
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
P/E ratio 2020 10,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 22 604 M
Chart BT GROUP
Duration : Period :
BT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,81  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP-4.33%29 196
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.86%224 864
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.63%81 087
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.49%76 372
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 067
TELEFONICA0.18%43 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.