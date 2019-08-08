Log in
BT : As UK accelerates post-Brexit freeport plans, Truss takes lessons from U.S.

08/08/2019 | 05:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street, in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain is accelerating its post-Brexit plans to develop freeports to boost trade, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday after meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to discuss similar U.S. projects and a U.S-UK trade deal.

Truss was due to visit the Port of Newark, New Jersey, one of roughly 300 U.S. freeports, on Friday as part of her first overseas trip after taking office two weeks ago. She said freeports could help Britain achieve its goal of displacing Germany to become Europe's largest economy.

The British government announced plans earlier this month to create up to 10 freeports to boost trade and manufacturing by cutting costs and bureaucracy after it leaves the European Union on Oct. 31.

Freeports, also known as free trade zones, are areas where goods or raw materials can be stored or made into finished goods free of customs duties and taxes before being exported again.

Truss told an event hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank that the United States was Britain's most important trading partner and London viewed negotiating a free trade agreement with Washington as a top priority.

Truss met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier this week, and with various British businesses such as car maker Jaguar Land Rover Plc, part of Tata Motors Ltd, and telecoms firm BT Group Plc.

"I think there is a big opportunity to onshore manufacturing in the UK to create those customs zones where we will be able to import and export raw materials into finished goods and create value on our shores," Truss said.

The Newark port freeport, home to 39 businesses that include pharmaceutical firms, food importers, auto processors and oil companies, will host Truss for a visit on Friday, said Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesperson.

The Newark port is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is the third largest port in the United States and the busiest on the U.S. Eastern seaboard.

Britain plans to create a Freeport Advisory Panel to "turbocharge growth and ensure towns and cities across the UK benefit from Brexit trade opportunities," according to a statement on a government website.

While proponents of freeports argue they create new jobs, sceptics say they mainly redistribute economic activity within a given country.

"The U.S. experience is not very illuminating: whilst there are many jobs in the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones, there is little evidence of how many are net creations," the UK Trade Policy Observatory, run by the University of Sussex and Chatham House think-tank, said in a report published earlier this year.

(Reporting by Jonas Ekblom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jonas Ekblom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -0.03% 173.56 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
TATA MOTORS 5.66% 124.05 End-of-day quote.-29.07%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 051 M
EBIT 2020 3 733 M
Net income 2020 1 976 M
Debt 2020 13 724 M
Yield 2020 8,87%
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
P/E ratio 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 17 029 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 258,74  GBp
Last Close Price 1,74  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19 490%
Spread / Average Target 14 808%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 560%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-22.55%21 998
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.08%227 852
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.10%85 472
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.31%77 594
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 645
BCE INC.13.05%41 631
