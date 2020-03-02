Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 05:21:09 am
139.35 GBp   -1.60%
05:03aBT : Celebration for BT Work Ready graduates in London
PU
02/26Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/26Salesforce Co-CEO Steps Down -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BT : Celebration for BT Work Ready graduates in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 05:03am EST

A group of young people in London have learned vital digital skills and had coaching to help them land jobs, as part of a BT scheme that has already helped more than 3,200 unemployed young adults.

A celebration event was held on Friday, 28 January, at the BT Tower in Fitzrovia, to mark the graduation of 40 people who took part in a 10-day BT Work Ready Programme.

Theo Blackwell, London's chief digital officer, attended to present certificates to the graduates. The participants, all aged between 18 and 24, have received training and work experience with the technology firm to help them in their future careers.

BT's Work Ready programme, in partnership with charity Movement to Work (MtW), is helping thousands of young people not in education, employment or training across the UK. The programme equips them with vital skills and work experience for a career in an increasingly digital world.

Kerensa Jennings, BT's Digital Impact Director, said:'Our Work Ready programme is designed to boost young peoples' opportunities by inspiring them into a career in the digital workforce. We are helping them develop employability and digital skills and providing access to work experience. The programme helps young people acquire the hard and soft skills needed by employers and provides support to get into work through coaching and job networking opportunities.

'The programme is well established with over 3,200 young people graduating since 2014. More than 56% of those completing the course have gone on to get a job, an apprenticeship or moved into further education.'

Work Ready programme graduate Maisy Osbon, 24, from Dartford, said she was grateful for the experience: 'It has helped me hone skills I didn't know I had like business and technical skills. I've had coaching to dramatically improve my CV and it's given me a lot more confidence.'

London's Chief Digital Officer, Theo Blackwell, said:'Improving people's digital skills boosts their employability and social inclusion. The Mayor and I are committed to building a more inclusive economy - and schemes such as his £7 million Digital Talent Programme is helping tackle digital skills gaps and address the under-representation of women and Londoners of black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. BT's Work Ready scheme is a great example of how we can create more opportunities for everyone to thrive in the digital economy.'

Youth unemployment remains a persistent and stubborn challenge in the UK. The national youth unemployment rate was 11.13 per cent in September - November 2019, compared with 3.8% for the whole population.

TheWork Ready programme is part of BT Skills for Tomorrow - a new digital skills initiative to help 10 million people, families and businesses across the UK get the skills they need by 2025. For more information see here

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 10:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
05:03aBT : Celebration for BT Work Ready graduates in London
PU
02/26Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/26Salesforce Co-CEO Steps Down -- WSJ
DJ
02/25Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down -- Update
DJ
02/24Coronavirus set to deal heavy blow to Italy's ailing economy
RE
02/20BT : Shakes Up UK TV Market with the Launch of New TV Packages - Offerin..
PU
02/18BT : Shakes Up UK TV Market with the Launch of New TV Packages - Offerin..
PU
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
02/13Organisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances
RE
02/12Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called off over coronavirus fears
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 22 868 M
EBIT 2020 3 623 M
Net income 2020 1 990 M
Debt 2020 17 832 M
Yield 2020 10,9%
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 13 895 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 222,13  GBp
Last Close Price 141,62  GBp
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-26.41%17 740
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.79%223 998
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.70%84 878
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.28%76 968
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.36%43 128
BCE INC.3.92%39 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group