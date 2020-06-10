Log in
BT : CityFibre to create 10,000 jobs for fibre broadband push

06/10/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Broadband company CityFibre said on Thursday it would create up to 10,000 new jobs over the next three years to help upgrade Britain's digital infrastructure to full fibre.

The government aims to deploy gold-standard fast broadband across the nation by 2025, mainly delivered via fibre optic connections to the home.

Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre, which is competing with larger rivals BT and Liberty Global's Virgin Media in building new networks, said the jobs would be created as it rolls out infrastructure to more than 100 towns and cities at a cost of up to 4 billion pounds ($5 billion).

The company said wherever possible individuals would be recruited from the town or city identified for rollout, boosting local employment and economies.

It also said it would target groups such as service-leavers and those now unemployed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, as well as women and individuals from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, both of which were significantly under-represented in the construction industry. 

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)
Financials
Sales 2021 21 751 M 27 720 M 27 720 M
Net income 2021 1 643 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net Debt 2021 18 443 M 23 505 M 23 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 818 M 15 072 M 15 061 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 168,15 GBX
Last Close Price 1,21 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24 796%
Spread / Average Target 13 855%
Spread / Lowest Target 5 726%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-36.58%15 246
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.39%239 424
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.89%87 910
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.26%81 870
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.55%52 876
BCE INC.-1.56%39 895
