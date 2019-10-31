Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/31 04:18:22 am
201.2 GBp   -0.37%
03:52aBT : Results for the half year to 30 September 2019
PU
03:52aBT : Half-year Report
PU
03:32aBT : 1st Half Pretax Profit Flat; Sees Fiscal Year 2020 on Track
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BT : Half-year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 03:52am EDT
Half-year Report

Released : 31 October 2019

RNS Number : 7069R
BT Group PLC
31 October 2019

Financial results

Results for the half year to 30 September 2019

BT Group plc

31 October 2019

BT Group plc (BT.L) today announced its results for the half year to 30 September 2019.

Key strategic developments:

· Launched a host of new products for consumer and business segments, including the new Halo converged product plans and BT Mobile 5G

· Introduced a range of new service initiatives including bringing the BT brand to the high street in over 600 EE/BT dual-branded stores, and to answer 100% of customer calls in the UK & Ireland from January 2020

· Continued to make progress on the BT modernisation agenda, including delivering over £1.1bn transformation benefits, announcing the first locations in our Better Workplace Programme, and disposal of BT Fleet Solutions

· Outlined our Skills for Tomorrowprogramme to provide digital skills training for 10m UK children, families and businesses

Operational:

· 5G network live in over 20 cities and large towns; 5G smartphone plans now available on both EE and BT brands

· Openreach announced the launch of new FTTP 1Gbps and 550Mbps products. FTTP rollout at c.23k premises passed per week; 4.2m ultrafast (FTTP and Gfast) premises passed to date; currently announced plans to build FTTP in 103 locations

· Consumer fixed ARPC £38.5, broadly flat year on year; postpaid mobile ARPC £20.8, down 5.5% year on year due to impact of regulation and continued trend towards SIM-only; RGUs per address up to 2.38

· Postpaid mobile churn remains low at 1.2% in Q2 despite impact of auto switching; fixed churn at 1.3% in Q2 down from 1.6% in prior year

Financial:

· Reported revenue £11,467m, down 1%1 mainly reflecting the impact of regulation, declines in legacy products, and strategically reducing low margin business

· Reported profit before tax £1,333m, broadly flat year on year; adjusted2 EBITDA £3,923m, down 3%1 due to lower revenues, increased spectrum fees, content costs and investment to improve competitive positioning partly offset by cost savings from transformation programmes

· Net cash inflow from operating activities of £2,173m; normalised free cash flow2 of £604m, down 38% due to increased capital expenditure, higher interest and tax payments, partially offset by one-off cash flows

· Capital expenditure £1,882m. Up £225m excluding BDUK grant funding deferral, driven by increased network investment

· Net debt2 increased primarily due to implementation of IFRS 16, £6.1bn, and net business cash outflows, £1.2bn

· Interim dividend of 4.62pper share; 30% of last year's full-year dividend of 15.4p per share

· Overall financial outlook maintained

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said

'BT delivered results in line with our expectations for the second quarter and first half of the year, and we remain on track to meet our outlook for the full year.

'We've invested to strengthen our competitive position. We've accelerated our 5G and FTTP rollouts, introduced an enhanced range of product and service initiatives for both consumer and business segments, and announced price and technology commitments to deliver fair, predictable and competitive pricing for customers.

'Openreach is significantly accelerating its pace of FTTP build and is now passing a home or business every 26 seconds. Openreach announced a further 29 locations in its build plan to reach 4m premises by March 2021, and we continue to make positive progress with Government and Ofcom on the enablers to stimulate further investment in full fibre.

'We continue to make progress on the BT modernisation agenda, delivering over £1.1bn in annualised cost savings, and announcing locations in our Better Workplace Programme.'

Half year to 30 September

2019

(IFRS 16)

2018

(IAS 17)

2018

(IFRS 16 pro forma2)

Change1

£m

£m

£m

%

Reported measures

Revenue

11,467

11,588

(1)

Profit before tax

1,333

1,340

n/m

Profit after tax

1,068

1,052

n/m

Basic earnings per share

10.8p

10.6p

2

Net cash inflow from operating activities

2,173

754

188

Interim dividend

4.62p

4.62p

-

Capital expenditure

1,882

1,833

3

Adjusted measures

Adjusted2 revenue

11,413

11,624

11,624

(2)

Adjusted2 EBITDA

3,923

3,675

4,038

(3)

Normalised free cash flow2

604

974

974

(38)

Net debt2

18,347

11,895

n/m

Customer-facing unit results for the half year to 30 September 2019

Adjusted1 revenue

Adjusted1 EBITDA

Normalised free cash flow1

Half year to
30 September

2019

(IFRS 16)

20182

(IFRS 16

pro forma1)

Change

2019

(IFRS 16)

20182

(IFRS 16

pro forma1)

Change

2019

(IFRS 16)

20182

(IFRS 16

pro forma1)

Change

£m

£m

%

£m

£m

%

£m

£m

%

Consumer

5,194

5,224

(1)

1,180

1,237

(5)

534

617

(13)

Enterprise

3,055

3,221

(5)

968

1,003

(3)

630

564

12

Global

2,196

2,332

(6)

304

255

19

40

(74)

154

Openreach

2,536

2,548

-

1,417

1,478

(4)

197

448

(56)

Other

-

2

n/m

54

65

(17)

(797)

(581)

(37)

Intra-group items

(1,568)

(1,703)

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

11,413

11,624

(2)

3,923

4,038

(3)

604

974

(38)

Second quarter to 30 September

Consumer

2,644

2,654

-

592

617

(4)

Enterprise

1,539

1,633

(6)

497

517

(4)

Global

1,111

1,185

(6)

164

136

21

Openreach

1,268

1,293

(2)

700

761

(8)

Other

(1)

1

n/m

12

27

(56)

Intra-group items

(781)

(858)

9

-

-

-

Total

5,780

5,908

(2)

1,965

2,058

(5)

281

467

(40)

1 See Glossary below

2Segmental results as reported in the Q2 2018/19 results release have been restated to reflect i) the bringing together of our Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures customer-facing units into a single customer-facing unit, Enterprise, on 1 October 2018; the transfer of our Northern Ireland Networks business from Enterprise to Openreach and reclassification of certain internal revenues generated by our Ventures businesses as segmental revenue rather than internal recovery of cost; (see press release on 17 January 2019) and ii) the change in the allocation of group overhead costs and the transfer of the Emergency Services Network contract from Consumer to Enterprise (see press release on 3 July 2019)

n/m = not meaningful

Glossary of alternative performance measures

Adjusted

Before specific items

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA before specific items, share of post tax profits/losses of associates and joint ventures and net non-interest related finance expense

Free cash flow

Net cash inflow from operating activities after net capital expenditure

Capital expenditure

Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the period

Normalised free cash flow

Free cash flow after net interest paid and payment of lease liabilities, before pension deficit payments (including the cash tax benefit of pension deficit payments) and specific items

Net debt

Loans and other borrowings and lease liabilities (both current and non-current), less current asset investments and cash and cash equivalents. Currency denominated balances within net debt are translated into sterling at swapped rates where hedged. Fair value adjustments and accrued interest applied to reflect the effective interest method are removed

IFRS 16 pro forma

On 1 April 2019, BT adopted IFRS 16 Leases, which replaced IAS 17 Leases. To aid comparability, pro forma financial information for 2018/19 has been presented to reflect how the results would have looked like if the accounting standard had been adopted last year. See page 9 for more details.

Specific items

Items that in management's judgement need to be disclosed separately by virtue of their size, nature or incidence. Further information is provided in note 6 on page 25

We assess the performance of the group using a variety of alternative performance measures. The rationale for using adjusted measures is explained in note 1 on page 32. Results on an adjusted basis are presented before specific items. Reconciliations from the most directly comparable IFRS measures are in Additional Information on pages 32 to 34.

Enquiries

Press office:

Tom Engel

Tel: 020 7356 5369

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard

Tel: 020 7356 4909

We will hold a conference call for analysts and investors in London at 9am today and a simultaneous webcast will be available at www.bt.com/results

We are scheduled to announce the third quarter results for 2019/20 on 30 January 2020.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7069R_1-2019-10-30.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IR WGGMCUUPBGBU

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
03:52aBT : Results for the half year to 30 September 2019
PU
03:52aBT : Half-year Report
PU
03:32aBT : 1st Half Pretax Profit Flat; Sees Fiscal Year 2020 on Track
DJ
10/29BT : Board change & Director change of responsibilities
PU
10/28Britain to release more mobile airwaves in 2020 auction
RE
10/25BT : Smart bike light trials show the way to better cycling
PU
10/18BT : brings 5G future to Belfast Harbour with “live” demonstrations ..
PU
10/18BT : helps the UK realise its potential with new brand purpose and ambit..
PU
10/17BT : goes ‘Beyond Limits' with world record-breaking drone show coded by..
PU
10/11BT : Mobile launches 5G smartphone plans for consumer and business custo..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 084 M
EBIT 2020 3 806 M
Net income 2020 1 996 M
Debt 2020 16 333 M
Yield 2020 7,63%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 19 814 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 245,28  GBp
Last Close Price 201,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-15.18%25 499
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS8.18%248 946
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.99%89 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.06%82 519
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 050
BCE INC.15.00%42 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group