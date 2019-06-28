Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/28 05:49:35 am
195.56 GBp   -1.60%
05:24aFrance's Orange raises $616 million with sale of its BT stake
RE
05:21aBT : Leena nair to join bt board
PU
02:01aOrange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BT : LEENA NAIR TO JOIN BT BOARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

28 June 2019

LEENA NAIR TO JOIN BT BOARD

Leena Nair is joining the BT Board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Digital Impact & Sustainability Committee. Her appointment takes effect from the end of BT's Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2019.

Leena brings broad functional HR expertise to the BT Board, and has an outstanding record in driving large scale change and transformation. She has been Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, a leading company in the 'fast moving consumer goods' sector, since March 2016 where she has overall responsibility for the global people agenda for Unilever's 160,000 employees. Leena is also a member of Unilever's leadership executive.

She has been a non-executive director of the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy since 2018 and is chair of its Nominations and Governance Committee.

Prior to her current role, Leena held a number of senior HR roles at Unilever, including: Senior Vice President for Leadership and Organisational Development and Global Head of Diversity; Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever; and Vice President HR South Asia.

In welcoming the appointment, BT's Chairman Jan du Plessis, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Leena to BT. She brings a deep understanding of the strategic and practical challenges of driving large scale cultural transformation, making her an excellent addition to the Board.'

Leena added 'I am delighted to be invited to join the Board of BT, an iconic company. I am looking forward to making a contribution to shape the future of this exciting business in a dynamic sector.'

- ENDS -

Leena Nair biography

Leena is Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, a British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company. She was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer in 2016 and is a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive. Leena is responsible for Unilever's global people agenda, working across 160 markets to help deliver Unilever's business financial performance as well as its environmental and social impact objectives.

Leena is also a non-executive director at the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, having been on the Board since 2018.

Leena joined Unilever in 1992 and has held a wide variety of roles in HR throughout her career. Between 2013 and 2016, she was Senior Vice President for Leadership and Organisational Development and Global Head of Diversity, and between 2007 and 2012, Leena was Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever and Vice President HR South Asia.

Other roles prior to this included General Manager HPC (Home and Personal Care) and Foods and Head of Management Development.

Leena has an MBA from XLRI - Xavier School of Management (formerly Xavier Labor Relations Institute), India's oldest business school of international repute, and a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunications) from Walchand College of Engineering.

Enquiries

Press office:

Tom Engel

Tel: 020 7356 5369

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard

Tel: 020 7356 4909

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, BT Group's reported revenue was £23,428m with reported profit before taxation of £2,666m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
05:24aFrance's Orange raises $616 million with sale of its BT stake
RE
05:21aBT : Leena nair to join bt board
PU
02:01aOrange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group
DJ
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
06/27Orange to Sell BT Group Stake
DJ
06/27BT : intended share repurchase from Orange
PU
06/27BT : 75 cashback offer makes Plusnet the best cheap broadband deal in the UK
AQ
06/26BT : Espana sale under consideration; BT Ireland sale ‘ongoing'
AQ
06/26BT : £75 cashback offer makes Plusnet the best cheap broadband deal in the UK
AQ
06/25BT : in Talks to Sell Spanish Business -Daily Telegraph
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 061 M
EBIT 2020 3 679 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M
Debt 2020 12 871 M
Yield 2020 7,60%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25
P/E ratio 2021 8,48
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capitalization 19 721 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-16.53%24 814
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.83%235 694
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.18%86 552
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.36%82 285
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 397
TELEFONICA-1.70%42 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About