BT : Mobile launches 5G smartphone plans for consumer and business custo..

BT Mobile's 5G service launches for consumer and business customers across more than 20 towns and cities - with ambition to expand coverage to a further 25 places by the end of 2019

BT Plus and BT Business customers given exclusive opportunity to be the first to take the service from launch

New BT 5G smartphone plans allow customers to choose from a range of the latest 5G handsets from brands including Samsung, Oppo, Huawei and OnePlus

5G launch marks BT's continued commitment to deliver best connections, service and customer experience

BT today announced the launch of its much-anticipated 5G mobile service for consumers and business customers in the UK. BT Plus and BT Business customers are the first to benefit from the option to move to the 5G service, which is available in more than 20 cities and large towns, including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Coventry, Leicester and Bristol - with the 5G ambition to expand coverage to a further 25 towns and cities by the end of 2019.

Bringing BT customers the best connection possible, whether inside or outside the home or office, 5G provides a faster and more reliable connection, with an increase in speeds of around 100-150Mbps, even in the busiest of places. When they're in a 5G area, customers can download the latest movie in seconds, and they won't be competing for signal in the most crowded places, such as train stations and stadiums, so they can video call their family or colleagues to stay in touch while travelling.

BT Plus customers will be able to benefit from access to four new 5G plans - each offering double data. BT Plus customers can choose from a 12GB, 30GB, 60GB or 200GB* 5G handset plan, starting from just £45 per month. They will also be able to select a 5G smartphone from leading manufacturers, which include:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno 5G

Huawei Mate 20 X

All BT's 5G smartphone plans also allow customers to benefit from inclusive BT Sport app access, so they can keep up with all the live sporting action on the move as well as at home.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division, said: 'Our 5G service provides customers with a faster and more reliable connection in high demand, crowded areas across the UK at peak times. When combined with the best fibre, the UK's fastest 4G network and biggest wi-fi network, BT is helping consumers and businesses stay connected wherever they are and whatever they need to do.'

BT Plus is the UK's first converged fibre and mobile plan and comes with BT's Keep Connected Promise. If a BT Plus customer reports a fault with their home broadband, BT will switch on free, unlimited data on their BT mobiles within an hour and will also send a free 4G Wi-Fi Mini Hub to arrive the next day, with unlimited data to keep customers connected at home while their broadband is repaired. BT Plus customers also benefit from 24/7 dedicated UK and Ireland support.

BT's 5G mobile service uses the EE 5G network, which is available in more places than any other 5G network. It will also be supported by the UK's fastest 4G network and biggest wi-fi network - providing customers with the ultimate connectivity experience. BT's 5G service can be accessed in some of London's busiest train stations, including Waterloo, Liverpool Street and Charing Cross, and some of the UK's busiest places, including London's Piccadilly Circus, Manchester's Albert Square and Birmingham's Brindley Place.

5G for BT Business

BT Business Mobile 5G will give businesses greater capacity for a more reliable connection, as well as improved latency, giving them instant access to online services and applications hosted in the cloud.

BT Business customers can choose from a variety of 6GB, 30GB, or 60GB 5G mobile plans, with customers benefiting from a £10 discount on their handset or SIM only plans when they order together with BT Business Broadband.

BT Business Mobile's 5G plans start from £35 per month** for a handset plan, or £15 per month** for a SIM-only plan and include unlimited calls and texts, as well as unlimited access to BT's 5.5m Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK.

For more information on BT's 5G smartphone and mobile plans, customers can visit: https://www.bt.com/mobile/5G

Notes to Editors:

*With more than one million homes connected to BT's flagship converged plan BT Plus, BT is launching Halo from BT in November 2019 to provide even better connections and service to customers across the UK. Halo customers can benefit from unlimited data and calls on mobile and at home. Customers who sign up for 5G and Plus plans will be upgraded to Halo from November.

BT Mobile we will offer an unlimited mobile data plan when Halo launches in November. The plan will replace the current consumer 200GB price point (customers already on this plan will be moved over to unlimited at no extra cost or additional contract length). Further detail on Halo from BT will be announced in November.

**Price includes £10 discount when taken with BT Business Broadband