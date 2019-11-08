BT : More than half of Brits own tech they don't know how to use, according..

85 per cent of Brits believe tech is integral to their lives at home, but more than half own tech they don't know how to make the most of

The average Brit has over £7,500 worth of tech in their household, and spend £3,600 on new gadgets and upgrades each year - from handsets, to laptops and TVs

Latest findings come as BT launches new team of Home Tech Experts designed to bring expert tech help to customer's homes right across the UK

Research out today to support BT launching a new team of 900 nationwide Home Tech Experts has revealed that despite 42 per cent of Brits admitting to buying the latest gadgets and devices - more than half (54 per cent) don't know how to use all of the features.

The research found that while the UK holds technology in high esteem within their households, in fact many think it's critical to modern life, the average person is missing out on more than a third of their products' full potential. This could be down to confusing technology, or the fact that 42 per cent of Brits admit to never reading the instruction booklet to any technology they have bought.

Pete Oliver, Managing Director of Marketing for BT said: 'Our homes are continuing to get smarter yet it's clear we're not always getting the most out of home tech which can unlock a whole host of features and make our lives easier. That's why we've launched a new team of Home Tech Experts, who will provide a friendly helping hand in the home, resolving connectivity issues and making sure customers across the UK are getting the most from their home tech - all at a time that is convenient to them.'

Interestingly, it is the older generation (60+ year olds) who consider themselves more tech savvy, with 59 per cent saying they know how to use all of the technology in their home. When they do need help, it is the younger generation they would turn to for tech help with 39 per cent choosing their kids over friends and neighbours if they ever needed to solve a tech problem.

As a result, nearly one in five (19 per cent) adults said they have left expensive gadgets to gather dust as they just couldn't get their head around how they work, and the typical person said they couldn't access or understand at least a quarter of the functions on their smartphone, smart TV, laptop, tablet and games console.

According to those polled, the top 10 most confusing home tech items are (in order):

Wi-Fi routers and extenders Smart TV Games Console Laptop Smartphone Smart heating Smart watch Set top box (TV) Tablet Smart speaker e.g. Alexa

Tech frustration has caused one in five adults to row with their partner over a new gadget while 14 per cent of those polled have had to call an expert to help them solve a tech problem. It's no wonder then, that 60 per cent of Brits said they would love a personalised tech expert to come to their home to help them get the most from their home devices.

To help the nation get to grips with the growing amount technology in the modern household, BT today launched a new team of 900 nationwide Home Tech Experts. The experts will support customers by providing a rapid repair service to help them in their home with connectivity issues, as well as provide a stress-free set up for TV, broadband and phone services. What's more, Home Tech Experts can provide a 'home health check' to make sure a customer is getting the best Wi-Fi connection in every room, as well as look at their home BT devices and leaving them with a good understanding of how to get the most out of them.

Home Tech Experts are specially trained on a wide range of issues, including helping vulnerable customers and where access to technology is more important than ever. They can also be booked in two-hour appointment slots, seven days a week, so there's no need to wait in all day.

Additionally, almost 90 per cent of those polled agreed that having a good grasp of modern technology is important for completing day-to-day tasks such as online banking, making medical appointments and paying bills. Technology also prevailed for those who rely on the latest gadgets and products to connect with friends and family (59 per cent), and 31 per cent agreed it actually solves arguments and creates harmony in the home.

Home Tech Experts form part of a wider approach by BT to reinvent what it means to provide great customer service, using its national scale and local presence across the UK to provide customers with the best possible experience. This includes:

Accelerating its promise to answer all its customer calls in the UK and Ireland , with 100% being answered in the UK and Ireland from January 2020, a year ahead of original schedule.

Launching Regional Call Routing , where BT will answer customer calls in the customer service centre closest to them wherever possible - providing the best service experience with local knowledge.

The BT brand has returned to the high street in 600 stores to provide personal help within 20 minutes' drive of 95% of the UK population.

Home Tech Expert support is available for BT broadband customers nationwide with Halo customers able to receive inclusive visits as part of their plan.

For more information on BT's Home Tech Expert Service, customers can visit www.bt.com/halo