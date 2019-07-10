Log in
BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
07/10 10:02:42 am
192.55 GBp   -1.70%
BT : Result of AGM

07/10/2019 | 09:43am EDT

BT Group plc

Annual General Meeting 10 July 2019

Summary of votes cast

Annual General Meeting Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Votes withheld

Resolution 1

That the accounts and reports of the directors and the auditors for the year ended 31 March 2019 be received.

6,563,714,302

99.97

1,808,648

0.03

6,677,893

Resolution 2

That the directors' annual remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2019, be received and approved.

6,011,286,559

91.90

530,098,249

8.10

30,829,140

Resolution 3

That the final dividend of 10.78 pence per share recommended by the directors be declared to be payable on 9 September 2019 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 9 August 2019.

6,568,475,724

99.98

1,407,640

0.02

2,337,426

Resolution 4

That Jan du Plessis be re-elected as a director.

6,468,721,864

98.51

97,825,836

1.49

5,630,500

Resolution 5

That Simon Lowth be re-elected as a director.

6,461,209,514

98.38

106,395,781

1.62

4,589,241

Resolution 6

That Iain Conn be re-elected as a director.

6,506,394,863

99.07

61,049,383

0.93

4,759,177

Resolution 7

That Tim Höttges be re-elected as a director.

6,203,031,973

94.45

364,442,087

5.55

4,719,716

Resolution 8

That Isabel Hudson be re-elected as a director.

6,515,490,492

99.21

52,128,099

0.79

4,573,731

Resolution 9

That Mike Inglis be re-elected as a director.

6,504,380,683

99.04

63,080,603

0.96

4,722,830

Resolution 10

That Nick Rose be re-elected as a director.

6,454,224,185

98.28

113,243,322

1.72

4,717,656

Resolution 11

That Jasmine Whitbread be re-elected as a director.

6,518,459,228

99.25

49,174,414

0.75

4,537,358

Resolution 12

That Philip Jansen be elected as a director.

6,543,450,247

99.64

23,840,162

0.36

4,878,278

Resolution 13

That Matthew Key be elected as a director.

6,531,980,975

99.47

35,074,691

0.53

5,119,254

Resolution 14

That Allison Kirkby be elected as a director.

6,561,064,506

99.91

6,227,520

0.09

4,884,949

Resolution 15

That KPMG LLP be re-appointed auditors of the Company, to hold office until the end of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.

6,561,807,460

99.90

6,596,160

0.10

3,793,971

Resolution 16

That the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of directors be authorised to decide the auditors' remuneration.

6,557,574,517

99.84

10,538,424

0.16

4,054,613

Special Business

Resolution 17

That the directors are authorised generally and without conditions under Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('2006 Act') to allot relevant securities.

6,336,285,761

96.47

232,008,192

3.53

3,901,096

Resolution 18

That subject to the passing of Resolution 17, the directors have power to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act) entirely paid for in cash.

6,485,574,713

99.14

56,343,034

0.86

30,277,926

Resolution 19

That the Company has general and unconditional authority to make market purchases as defined in section 693(4) of the Companies Act 2006 of shares of 5p each in the Company.

6,476,117,711

98.64

89,587,467

1.36

6,504,976

Resolution 20

That the Company may call a general meeting (but not an AGM) on at least 14 clear days' notice.

6,129,442,528

93.70

411,956,174

6.30

30,738,441

Resolution 21

That British Telecommunications plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, be authorised to make political donations to political organisations.

6,407,739,203

98.03

128,640,204

1.97

35,819,192

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and will be available to view on the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The total number of shares in issue as at 6.30pm on 8 July 2019, excluding shares held in treasury was 9,882,134,738. 66.51% of the voting capital was instructed.

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:42:04 UTC
About