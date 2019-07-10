BT : Result of AGM

BT Group plc

Annual General Meeting 10 July 2019

Summary of votes cast

Annual General Meeting Resolutions For % Against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 That the accounts and reports of the directors and the auditors for the year ended 31 March 2019 be received. 6,563,714,302 99.97 1,808,648 0.03 6,677,893 Resolution 2 That the directors' annual remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2019, be received and approved. 6,011,286,559 91.90 530,098,249 8.10 30,829,140 Resolution 3 That the final dividend of 10.78 pence per share recommended by the directors be declared to be payable on 9 September 2019 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 9 August 2019. 6,568,475,724 99.98 1,407,640 0.02 2,337,426 Resolution 4 That Jan du Plessis be re-elected as a director. 6,468,721,864 98.51 97,825,836 1.49 5,630,500 Resolution 5 That Simon Lowth be re-elected as a director. 6,461,209,514 98.38 106,395,781 1.62 4,589,241 Resolution 6 That Iain Conn be re-elected as a director. 6,506,394,863 99.07 61,049,383 0.93 4,759,177 Resolution 7 That Tim Höttges be re-elected as a director. 6,203,031,973 94.45 364,442,087 5.55 4,719,716 Resolution 8 That Isabel Hudson be re-elected as a director. 6,515,490,492 99.21 52,128,099 0.79 4,573,731 Resolution 9 That Mike Inglis be re-elected as a director. 6,504,380,683 99.04 63,080,603 0.96 4,722,830 Resolution 10 That Nick Rose be re-elected as a director. 6,454,224,185 98.28 113,243,322 1.72 4,717,656 Resolution 11 That Jasmine Whitbread be re-elected as a director. 6,518,459,228 99.25 49,174,414 0.75 4,537,358 Resolution 12 That Philip Jansen be elected as a director. 6,543,450,247 99.64 23,840,162 0.36 4,878,278 Resolution 13 That Matthew Key be elected as a director. 6,531,980,975 99.47 35,074,691 0.53 5,119,254 Resolution 14 That Allison Kirkby be elected as a director. 6,561,064,506 99.91 6,227,520 0.09 4,884,949 Resolution 15 That KPMG LLP be re-appointed auditors of the Company, to hold office until the end of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. 6,561,807,460 99.90 6,596,160 0.10 3,793,971 Resolution 16 That the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of directors be authorised to decide the auditors' remuneration. 6,557,574,517 99.84 10,538,424 0.16 4,054,613 Special Business Resolution 17 That the directors are authorised generally and without conditions under Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('2006 Act') to allot relevant securities. 6,336,285,761 96.47 232,008,192 3.53 3,901,096 Resolution 18 That subject to the passing of Resolution 17, the directors have power to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act) entirely paid for in cash. 6,485,574,713 99.14 56,343,034 0.86 30,277,926 Resolution 19 That the Company has general and unconditional authority to make market purchases as defined in section 693(4) of the Companies Act 2006 of shares of 5p each in the Company. 6,476,117,711 98.64 89,587,467 1.36 6,504,976 Resolution 20 That the Company may call a general meeting (but not an AGM) on at least 14 clear days' notice. 6,129,442,528 93.70 411,956,174 6.30 30,738,441 Resolution 21 That British Telecommunications plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, be authorised to make political donations to political organisations. 6,407,739,203 98.03 128,640,204 1.97 35,819,192

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and will be available to view on the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The total number of shares in issue as at 6.30pm on 8 July 2019, excluding shares held in treasury was 9,882,134,738. 66.51% of the voting capital was instructed.