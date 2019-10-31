Log in
BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
10/31 04:14:37 am
200.25 GBp   -0.84%
BT : Results for the half year to 30 September 2019
PU
03:52aBT : Half-year Report
PU
03:32aBT : 1st Half Pretax Profit Flat; Sees Fiscal Year 2020 on Track
DJ
BT : Results for the half year to 30 September 2019

10/31/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said

'BT delivered results in line with our expectations for the second quarter and first half of the year, and we remain on track to meet our outlook for the full year.

'We've invested to strengthen our competitive position. We've accelerated our 5G and FTTP rollouts, introduced an enhanced range of product and service initiatives for both consumer and business segments, and announced price and technology commitments to deliver fair, predictable and competitive pricing for customers.

'Openreach is significantly accelerating its pace of FTTP build and is now passing a home or business every 26 seconds. Openreach announced a further 29 locations in its build plan to reach 4m premises by March 2021, and we continue to make positive progress with Government and Ofcom on the enablers to stimulate further investment in full fibre.

'We continue to make progress on the BT modernisation agenda, delivering over £1.1bn in annualised cost savings, and announcing locations in our Better Workplace Programme.'

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:51:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 084 M
EBIT 2020 3 806 M
Net income 2020 1 996 M
Debt 2020 16 333 M
Yield 2020 7,63%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 19 814 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-15.18%25 499
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS8.18%248 946
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.99%89 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.06%82 519
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 050
BCE INC.15.00%42 658
