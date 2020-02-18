BT : Shakes Up UK TV Market with the Launch of New TV Packages - Offerin..

Exciting new range of flexible TV packages offer customers the freedom to choose the TV shows, films and sport they want, when they want - with the flexibility to change their package every month

Customers can watch Sky Atlantic, hundreds of box sets, the latest must-see movies and live sporting action on Sky Sports all from NOW TV, BT Sport in 4K, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in 4K - all in one place; one box, one remote and one bill

BT TV helps customers get to their favourite content quickly with integrated voice and text search across all channels - removing the need to remember which show is on which channel or streaming service

All TV packages come with a BT TV box for integrated search, pause, rewind and record functionality

BT is running a special launch offer for customers with BT Superfast Fibre and new Entertainment package including Sky Atlantic and Sky One from just £37.99 per month

BT today announced a range of great new flexible TV packages designed to offer the UK access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available.

The new 24-month flexible TV packages will be launched on 21 February together with a pick of content bolt-ons to help customers choose the right TV line-up that best suits their needs. With package prices starting at just £10 a month, customers have the flexibility to upgrade, downgrade, and bolt-on to enable their TV to adapt to changing lifestyles month-to-month.

NOW TV has been fully integrated with BT TV, meaning that customers can now watch, pause, rewind and record premium Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content on the BT TV platform. When combined with the great content from existing partners, BT TV is the only place where customers can enjoy easy, flexible access to BT Sport, NOW TV, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, with easy-to-use search and one simple bill.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer division said: 'Life doesn't stand still from month to month, so we don't believe our customers' TV should either. Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films - all with the flexibility to change packs every month - with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch. So now with a click of a button you can take out the Big Sport package to catch the top Premier League fixtures one month and swap it for VIP for a rainy school holiday with the family the next.'

Marina Storti, Managing Director, NOW TV, said: 'There has never been a more interesting and dynamic time for the entertainment industry than right now and we're so thrilled to be able to launch NOW TV on BT at such an exciting time. With NOW TV's range of passes, BT TV customers will be able to enjoy our latest award-winning shows, blockbuster movies and top quality sports content with complete flexibility, so that customers can pay for exactly what they want.'

BT is launching the new flexible TV packages to appeal to a variety of tastes so customers can choose the content they want, with the option to move between each package monthly as their needs change. BT's five new flexible TV packages come with AMC, exclusive to BT, as standard and are:

Entertainment (£10 pm) Offering the latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, plus over 300 Box Sets on demand, all from the NOW TV Entertainment Pass. Sport (£15 pm) All 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League with the best world-class sport from football to UFC and much more. Big Entertainment(£20 pm) The latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One with over 300 Box Sets and all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand and over 40 new movies added every month from NOW TV. Big Sport (£40 pm) The best of BT and Sky Sports. All 11 Sky Sports channels, bringing you the Premier League, Formula 1®, golf majors and much more with the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League with the best world-class sport from football to UFC and much more from BT. VIP (£60 pm) For those who want everything TV has to offer and more. The latest award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand, the biggest live events on 11 Sky Sports channels, all in full HD, from NOW TV. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League in HD and access to BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR

Customers can then add to their flexible TV package with the following 30-day bolt-ons:

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (Daily £9.99, weekly £14.99 and monthly £33.99)

NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass (£11.99 pm)

NOW TV Entertainment Pass (£8.99 pm)

BT Sport (£15 pm)

BT TV Kids (£5 pm)

HD & 4K (£5 pm)

Amazon Prime Video (Six months on us*, then £5.99 pm)

Netflix (from £5.99 pm)

NOW TV Kids (£3.99 pm)

NOW TV hayu (£3.99 pm)

NOW TV Boost (£3 pm)

With BT TV, customers receive BT's award-winning set-top box as well as the simplicity of having just one easy bill for all their content. BT TV helps streamline viewing with integrated voice** and text search across all channels, removing the need to remember which show is on which platform. BT TV's set-top box also offers pause, rewind and record functionality - allowing customers to never miss their favourite shows. Customers can also watch BT TV in another room for just £5 per month.

With the all new flexible packages, customers can change their package subscriptions simply and fuss-free online or via the My BT app - removing the need to call in to speak with someone. There's also no out-of-contract price rises, so no bill-shock after the end of the 24 months.

BT TV will be running a special launch offer for customers taking the new flexible packages offering them BT Superfast Fibre and new Entertainment Package from just £37.99 per month. With BT Broadband, customers can benefit from access to BT's new Home Tech Experts. Home Tech Experts offer friendly, expert support for customers at home - providing a stress-free set up for BT TV. BT customers also benefit from 100% of customer calls being answered in the UK and Ireland.

At the same time as NOW TV is made available to BT TV customers, Sky will be offering BT Sport directly to Sky customers from 21 February.

For more information and to sign up, customers can call BT or visit BT.com from 21 February.