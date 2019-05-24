BT : UK's Ofcom Sets out New Rules to Widen Rivals' Access to BT Infrastructure

By Adria Calatayud

The U.K.'s telecommunications regulator, Ofcom, said Friday that BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) will be required to let rival companies access its infrastructure for all telecom services.

Until now, Ofcom required BT's network-infrastructure arm Openreach to provide access to its telegraph poles and underground tunnels to rivals focusing on residential and small-business customers. Under new rules proposed by the regulator, this will be extended to operators serving large businesses, as well as companies laying high-speed lines that support mobile and broadband networks, Ofcom said.

Extending access to business networks will improve the business case for telecom operators to invest in full-fiber and 5G networks, Ofcom said.

The regulator said these draft decisions follow its reviews of the U.K.'s physical infrastructure and business connectivity markets. Once implemented, the new regulations will be in place until April 2021, Ofcom said.

