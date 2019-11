By Ian Walker



BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) said Friday that it has been awarded exclusive U.K. rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League until 2024.

The London-listed company said that it has secured the rights to all 420 games for a further three seasons. It will pay 400 million pounds ($515 million) each year for the rights.

