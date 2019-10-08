Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BT : becomes lead partner of all Scotland national teams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:10am EDT
  • BT signs multi-year partnership with the Scottish FA to become the exclusive Lead Partner of all the Men's, Women's, Youth and Disability international teams in Scotland
  • Announcement is part of a brand relaunch to become the exclusive lead partner of all the Home Nations football until 2024

BT has agreed a deal to become the exclusive lead partner of Scottish football until 2024. The partnership will see the BT logo appear on all training kit worn by all Men's and Women's A squads, Youth and Disability Teams from November.

The partnership with Scottish football will connect every level of the national game in Scotland and will include grassroots support. More details about the broader ambitions of the partnership will be revealed in the coming months and is part of a wider new BT brand and sponsorship strategy, to champion every home nation.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT's consumer division, said: 'To be the lead partner of Scottish football is a proud moment for BT and is part of our ambition to be a national champion across the UK. It was especially important to us to support and promote the men's, women's, youth and disability national teams as well as grassroots, because we want our partnership to benefit the breadth of Scotland. In addition to our sponsorship of Scottish Rugby, this partnership re-emphasises our support for Scotland.'

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: 'We look forward to a successful and enduring partnership with BT to reinforce Scottish football's position as the national sport. The partnership is designed to ensure BT's commitment is visible at all stages of international football - from the men's, women's and disability national teams to youth national teams. It will also help the Scottish FA in its objective to inspire future generations of national team players and supporters.'

The partnership is part of a wider move by BT to partner with all the Home Nations until 2024. The partnership will start in November when the men's and women's teams prepare to qualify for Euro 2020 and Euro 2021 respectively.

Today's announcement complements BT's sponsorship of Scottish Rugby until 2021. BT holds the naming rights for BT Murrayfield and is principal partner of the Scotland national rugby team and Scotland 7s.

For further information

Enquiries about this news release should be made to the BT Group Newsroom 020 7356 5369. From outside the UK dial + 44 20 7356 5369. All news releases can be accessed at our web site. You can also subscribe to receive all BT announcements here and you can follow us on Twitter here.

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, BT Group's reported revenue was £23,428m with reported profit before taxation of £2,666m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London stock exchange.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
06:10aBT : becomes lead partner of all Scotland national teams
PU
05:20aBT : signs with the FAW to boost grassroots football in Wales
PU
05:20aBT : signs with all home nations to boost grassroots football as the new..
PU
10/04BT : launches free Wi-Fi controls giving families greater management of ..
PU
10/02BT : wins new contract with Spanish Government to connect offices around..
PU
09/30BT : launches smart cycling trial
PU
09/26BT : Young unemployed people in London get ‘work ready' with BT
PU
09/25BT : and the Telecom Infra Project launch third wave of start-up acceler..
PU
09/23BT : Confirms termination of adr programme
PU
09/23Levi Strauss, Danone, Unilever Among Companies Committing to Climate Action
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 066 M
EBIT 2020 3 804 M
Net income 2020 2 057 M
Debt 2020 17 615 M
Yield 2020 8,62%
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 17 527 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 242,35  GBp
Last Close Price 178,64  GBp
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-24.97%21 550
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.17%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.89%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.90%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.19.62%43 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group