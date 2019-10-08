BT : becomes lead partner of all Scotland national teams

BT signs multi-year partnership with the Scottish FA to become the exclusive Lead Partner of all the Men's, Women's, Youth and Disability international teams in Scotland

Announcement is part of a brand relaunch to become the exclusive lead partner of all the Home Nations football until 2024

BT has agreed a deal to become the exclusive lead partner of Scottish football until 2024. The partnership will see the BT logo appear on all training kit worn by all Men's and Women's A squads, Youth and Disability Teams from November.

The partnership with Scottish football will connect every level of the national game in Scotland and will include grassroots support. More details about the broader ambitions of the partnership will be revealed in the coming months and is part of a wider new BT brand and sponsorship strategy, to champion every home nation.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT's consumer division, said: 'To be the lead partner of Scottish football is a proud moment for BT and is part of our ambition to be a national champion across the UK. It was especially important to us to support and promote the men's, women's, youth and disability national teams as well as grassroots, because we want our partnership to benefit the breadth of Scotland. In addition to our sponsorship of Scottish Rugby, this partnership re-emphasises our support for Scotland.'

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: 'We look forward to a successful and enduring partnership with BT to reinforce Scottish football's position as the national sport. The partnership is designed to ensure BT's commitment is visible at all stages of international football - from the men's, women's and disability national teams to youth national teams. It will also help the Scottish FA in its objective to inspire future generations of national team players and supporters.'

The partnership is part of a wider move by BT to partner with all the Home Nations until 2024. The partnership will start in November when the men's and women's teams prepare to qualify for Euro 2020 and Euro 2021 respectively.

Today's announcement complements BT's sponsorship of Scottish Rugby until 2021. BT holds the naming rights for BT Murrayfield and is principal partner of the Scotland national rugby team and Scotland 7s.

For further information

Enquiries about this news release should be made to the BT Group Newsroom 020 7356 5369. From outside the UK dial + 44 20 7356 5369. All news releases can be accessed at our web site. You can also subscribe to receive all BT announcements here and you can follow us on Twitter here.

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, BT Group's reported revenue was £23,428m with reported profit before taxation of £2,666m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London stock exchange.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com