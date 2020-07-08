BT : confirms Glasgow as key location

Glasgow Clydeside office set for major refurbishment and expansion

BT's main Glasgow office is set for a multi-million-pound refurbishment as the city was today revealed as a key location in the company's future plans.

The office on the Clydeside, first opened in 2001, will undergo a major refurbishment to modernise it and create a fantastic workplace for hundreds of colleagues. It's expected that hundreds more colleagues from across BT Group, which includes UK digital network business Openreach, will move into the building over the next few years.

The company is a founding partner and one of the first tenants of Glasgow's International Financial Services District (IFSD). The office, known as Alexander Bain House, currently houses around 1,000 colleagues.

Glasgow is the latest key location to be unveiled in the UK as part of BT's 'Better Workplace Programme' - the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

The five-year programme will improve and consolidate BT's footprint of more than 300 locations to around 30, including corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites.

Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: 'It's great news that Glasgow has been chosen as a key operational location for BT. We're pleased that a large company such as BT is continuing to invest in Glasgow and modernising its office space in the centre of the city.

'The expansion of their business is good news for sustainable jobs, for the city and the wider economy - particularly at a time when we are working hard to secure Glasgow's economic recovery from Covid-19.'

Jane Wood, BT Group director, Scotland, said: 'This is a real sign of BT's continued commitment to Glasgow and to Scotland generally.

'Although many of us have been working from home successfully over the past few months, we also know that modern office environments are vital. I'm so pleased we are able to announce this investment and expansion at a time when it's more important than ever to demonstrate our confidence in Scotland's ability to make a sustainable recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.'

Graeme Paton, BT's managing director, property and facility services, said: 'Our refurbished building in Glasgow will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way we work.

'Excitingly, it will continue to be an important location for BT Group in Scotland. Our colleagues at Alexander Bain House will benefit from working in a future-fit office which sits within the city's thriving international financial district.'

Teams based at Glasgow's refurbished office will benefit from the company's investment in 5G and full-fibre broadband in the city. BT's ambition is to increase efficiency and productivity, improving its ability to do the best for its customers. The Better Workplace Programme will deliver a combination of refurbishments like this, as well as new offices. The programme is due to complete in 2024.

BT Group plays an important role in Scotland and is responsible for generating £1 in every £110 produced in the country, according to an independent report. It generated nearly £1.2 billion to the Scottish economy in 'Gross Value Added' GVA, during the 2017/18 financial year.* BT Group employs nearly 7,700 people across the nation.

BT has also confirmed today its commitment to Dundee, where it already employs hundreds of people. Glasgow and Dundee join other locations already announced including Edinburgh, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, and Ipswich (Adastral Park). More announcements will follow in due course.