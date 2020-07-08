Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BT : confirms Glasgow as key location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:03am EDT

  • Glasgow Clydeside office set for major refurbishment and expansion

BT's main Glasgow office is set for a multi-million-pound refurbishment as the city was today revealed as a key location in the company's future plans.

The office on the Clydeside, first opened in 2001, will undergo a major refurbishment to modernise it and create a fantastic workplace for hundreds of colleagues. It's expected that hundreds more colleagues from across BT Group, which includes UK digital network business Openreach, will move into the building over the next few years.

The company is a founding partner and one of the first tenants of Glasgow's International Financial Services District (IFSD). The office, known as Alexander Bain House, currently houses around 1,000 colleagues.

Glasgow is the latest key location to be unveiled in the UK as part of BT's 'Better Workplace Programme' - the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

The five-year programme will improve and consolidate BT's footprint of more than 300 locations to around 30, including corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites.

Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: 'It's great news that Glasgow has been chosen as a key operational location for BT. We're pleased that a large company such as BT is continuing to invest in Glasgow and modernising its office space in the centre of the city.

'The expansion of their business is good news for sustainable jobs, for the city and the wider economy - particularly at a time when we are working hard to secure Glasgow's economic recovery from Covid-19.'

Jane Wood, BT Group director, Scotland, said: 'This is a real sign of BT's continued commitment to Glasgow and to Scotland generally.

'Although many of us have been working from home successfully over the past few months, we also know that modern office environments are vital. I'm so pleased we are able to announce this investment and expansion at a time when it's more important than ever to demonstrate our confidence in Scotland's ability to make a sustainable recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.'

Graeme Paton, BT's managing director, property and facility services, said: 'Our refurbished building in Glasgow will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way we work.

'Excitingly, it will continue to be an important location for BT Group in Scotland. Our colleagues at Alexander Bain House will benefit from working in a future-fit office which sits within the city's thriving international financial district.'

Teams based at Glasgow's refurbished office will benefit from the company's investment in 5G and full-fibre broadband in the city. BT's ambition is to increase efficiency and productivity, improving its ability to do the best for its customers. The Better Workplace Programme will deliver a combination of refurbishments like this, as well as new offices. The programme is due to complete in 2024.

BT Group plays an important role in Scotland and is responsible for generating £1 in every £110 produced in the country, according to an independent report. It generated nearly £1.2 billion to the Scottish economy in 'Gross Value Added' GVA, during the 2017/18 financial year.* BT Group employs nearly 7,700 people across the nation.

BT has also confirmed today its commitment to Dundee, where it already employs hundreds of people. Glasgow and Dundee join other locations already announced including Edinburgh, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, and Ipswich (Adastral Park). More announcements will follow in due course.

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 15:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
11:03aBT : confirms Glasgow as key location
PU
07/02BT : appoint Sky Media to sell BT Sport advertising inventory
PU
07/01BT : Openet selected by BT Group to extend its Real-time Charging solution to in..
AQ
06/29BT : Sarah Walker appointed new Enterprise director for BT in the Midlands and N..
PU
06/22BT : to Grant Reduced Incentive Award to Executive Directors
DJ
06/19UK tells telcos to stockpile Huawei gear in face of U.S. sanctions - letter
RE
06/19UK TELLS TELCOS TO STOCKPILE HUAWEI : letter
RE
06/18Sky enjoy ratings boost with Premier League return
RE
06/15Dividend Cuts Top GBP30 Billion, Says Peel Hunt -- Financial News
DJ
06/10CityFibre to create 10,000 jobs for fibre broadband push
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 702 M 27 208 M 27 208 M
Net income 2021 1 619 M 2 030 M 2 030 M
Net Debt 2021 18 265 M 22 899 M 22 899 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 561 M 13 290 M 13 240 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 161,49 GBX
Last Close Price 107,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-44.24%13 290
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.03%227 755
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.94%85 787
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.61%80 103
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.05%52 623
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%39 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group