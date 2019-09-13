Log in
BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
09/13 09:12:11 am
170.8 GBp   -0.01%
BT : confirms delisting
PU
07:22aBT : Confirms delisting from new york stock exchange
PU
05:22aBT : delivers Counter Drone Solution for Enterprise customers
PU
BT : confirms delisting

09/13/2019 | 08:42am EDT

News Release

DC19-187

13 September 2019

BT CONFIRMS DELISTING FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

In line with its announcement on 14 August 2019, BT Group plc (BT) hereby confirms that its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the close of the market in New York today, from which time BT's ADSs will no longer be traded on the NYSE.

BT will continue to positively engage with US equity and debt investors, and remains committed to its customers operating in the US.

Additional information for American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders

BT has not arranged for the listing or registration of the ADSs on another US national securities exchange or for their quotation in a quotation medium in the United States. On 14 August 2019, BT directed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMorgan) to terminate BT's ADR programme and consequently, and in accordance with the deposit agreement, JPMorgan has provided a notice of termination to all registered ADR holders containing relevant information for ADR holders regarding required actions.

For further information

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard

Tel: +44 20 7356 4909

Press office:

Tom Engel

Tel: +44 20 7356 5369

All news releases can be accessed on BT's websiteand you can follow BT on Twitter here.

--- Ends ---

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, BT Group's reported revenue was £23,428m with reported profit before taxation of £2,666m.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:41:02 UTC
