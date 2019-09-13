News Release

DC19-187 13 September 2019

BT CONFIRMS DELISTING FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

In line with its announcement on 14 August 2019, BT Group plc (BT) hereby confirms that its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the close of the market in New York today, from which time BT's ADSs will no longer be traded on the NYSE.

BT will continue to positively engage with US equity and debt investors, and remains committed to its customers operating in the US.

Additional information for American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders

BT has not arranged for the listing or registration of the ADSs on another US national securities exchange or for their quotation in a quotation medium in the United States. On 14 August 2019, BT directed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMorgan) to terminate BT's ADR programme and consequently, and in accordance with the deposit agreement, JPMorgan has provided a notice of termination to all registered ADR holders containing relevant information for ADR holders regarding required actions.

