BT : launches 5G smartphone plans for consumers and businesses

BT's mobile brand EE, the market leader, switched on Britain's first commercial 5G services in May. Rival Vodafone followed with its own network in July.

BT said business customers and consumers signed up to broadband and mobile package BT Plus would be the first to be offered 5G, which will require a handset from a range including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 20.

The company said on Wednesday it would launch a new bundled product called Halo next month that will offer unlimited data and calls on mobile and fixed lines.

