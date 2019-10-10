Log in
BT : launches 5G smartphone plans for consumers and businesses

10/10/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BT will launch 5G services in more than 20 towns and cities on Friday, offering its consumer and business customers its fastest connections across both fixed line and mobile.

BT's mobile brand EE, the market leader, switched on Britain's first commercial 5G services in May. Rival Vodafone followed with its own network in July.

BT said business customers and consumers signed up to broadband and mobile package BT Plus would be the first to be offered 5G, which will require a handset from a range including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 20.

The company said on Wednesday it would launch a new bundled product called Halo next month that will offer unlimited data and calls on mobile and fixed lines.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 3.87% 184.86 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.17% 162.82 Delayed Quote.5.26%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 066 M
EBIT 2020 3 804 M
Net income 2020 2 057 M
Debt 2020 17 615 M
Yield 2020 8,33%
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 18 137 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 242,35  GBp
Last Close Price 1,85  GBp
Spread / Highest target 18 292%
Spread / Average Target 13 010%
Spread / Lowest Target 5 757%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-25.25%21 335
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.34%244 934
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.21%91 188
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.58%79 926
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 645
BCE INC.19.69%43 735
