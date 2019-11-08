BT : launches Halo, the UK's ultimate converged plan – giving customers ..

BT has today launched Halo, the UK's best converged broadband, mobile and phone plan - redefining connectivity in and out of the home

Halo customers benefit from BT's new Home Tech Experts, BT's award-winning Smart Hub 2, as well as BT's new Price Promise

Halo customers also have access to unlimited calls and data, BT 5G mobile plans, and Complete Wi-Fi - for guaranteed coverage throughout the home

Launch comes as research reveals 7.3 million Brits spend more than 70 hours a year trying to resolve tech related problems in the home

BT today unveiled Halo - the UK's best converged plan - providing customers with ultra-reliable, superfast connectivity at home and on the go and expert home service like they've never experienced, with BT's new Home Tech Experts.

Customers signing up for Halo enjoy the best of BT, with a wide range of features available including:

In-home support from BT's Home Tech Experts

The fastest speeds from BT at home and on the go, with Fibre and mobile

BT's latest Smart Hub with Wi-Fi Controls to help family's manage screen time

BT's Keep Connected Promise

Dedicated UK & Ireland customer service teams

And BT's price promise, with no end of contract price rises

And the option to choose:

Complete Wi-Fi - the UK's fastest Wi-Fi speeds guarantee

Unlimited mobile, home phone and broadband calls and data

5G for a fast, reliable mobile connection on the move

Pete Oliver, Managing Director of Marketing BT said, 'We've designed the ultimate converged plan to meet the needs of the modern family. Halo really is the best of BT - it offers unlimited, reliable 5G and fibre connectivity, and a host of other great features, including dedicated tech specialists who will come to customers' homes, aimed at taking the stress away from our customers - and allowing them to spend more time on the things they love. A bonus for those of us who spend needless hours trying to get to grips with home tech issues and wrestling with the connectivity in our homes.'

The UK's best customer service

BT's new dedicated team of 900 Home Tech Experts can give customers a helpful hand to set everything up - perfect for the 7.3 million Brits who spend more than 70 hours (nearly 10 working days) annually trying to fix their home tech, allowing them to save time so they can get on with what matters the most to them.

Home Tech Experts offer friendly, expert support for customers at home - providing a stress-free set up for BT TV, broadband, home phone and mobile services, and help repairing any problems they may have. What's more, Home Tech Experts will provide Halo customers with a free 'Tech Health Check' to make sure a customer is getting the best Wi-Fi connection in every room of their home

BT's Home Tech Experts can be booked to come to a customer's home, with 2-hour appointment slots, 7 days a week. They are trained on a wide range of issues, including helping vulnerable customers where access to technology is more important than ever.

Halo customers will also be supported by BT's dedicated UK and Ireland customer service teams whenever they need to speak to someone on the phone. BT has accelerated its promise to answer all customer calls in the UK and Ireland, with 100% being answered in the UK and Ireland from January 2020, a year ahead of original schedule.

Halo - Ultra-reliable Superfast Broadband

As well as BT's ultra-reliable superfast unlimited broadband, Halo customers can also make sure they're getting the best connectivity in the home thanks to:

BT's latest Smart Hub - the award-winning Smart Hub 2 provides the UK's most powerful Wi-Fi, now with extra Wi-Fi controls so customers can manage the family's screen time

The option to take out Complete Wi-Fi - the UK's fastest Wi-Fi speed guarantee. Providing customers a fast, reliable Wi-Fi signal in every room of their home. This is particularly important as poor Wi-Fi signals topped the list as the most common home connectivity issue (43 per cent) with one in 10 Brits experiencing problems daily

A new and improved Keep Connected Promise. With Halo, if a customer has a problem with their broadband or move home - a 4G Mini Hub will be sent out to them straight away to keep them online - all included in the package

Halo customers also benefit from no out of contract price rises - so their bill won't go up when their contract ends. And they'll never pay more than a new customer for their service.

Halo - More from your Mobile and Home Phone

With Halo, customers can take out BT's new 'No Limits' plan giving them unlimited data and calls on their mobile and home phone - so they can use them as much as they like without worrying about running out of data or running up unexpected bills. They can also choose to add BT's 5G plans - giving a faster, more reliable mobile connection - even in the most crowded places.

All BT mobile customers within a Halo household will benefit from a double data boost.

Halo - Pricing and Availability

Halo is available from today to new customers from £57.99 per month. Existing BT customers will receive the best deals on Halo and can contact BT to discuss options.

Over one million existing BT Plus customers will automatically have their package upgraded to Halo for free, with the Keep Connected Promise, no out of contract price rises and double mobile data at no extra cost. Customers can upgrade for a small monthly fee to receive inclusive Home Tech Expert visits and the BT Smart Hub 2.

To find out more about Halo from BT, including full terms and conditions, customers can visit www.BT.com/halo