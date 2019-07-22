Log in
BT GROUP PLC

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/22 05:48:37 am
188.25 GBp   -0.39%
05:22aBT : picks new home in London's Aldgate area
RE
07/17U.K. Companies Penalized for Failing to Pay Suppliers on Time
DJ
07/17BT : sells London HQ
PU
Summary 
News Summary

BT : picks new home in London's Aldgate area

07/22/2019 | 05:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London

(Reuters) - Britain's BT Group Plc said on Monday it will relocate its global headquarters from the St Paul's area of London to a new site in the city's Aldgate area.

BT said last week it would sell its St Paul's headquarters to a fund managed by European private equity firm Orion Capital Managers for 209.6 million pounds.

The former telecoms monopoly has been based at the BT Centre, near St Paul's Cathedral and the London Stock Exchange in the City of London since it was privatise in 1984.

BT's new headquarters will be housed in a new fit-for-purpose building, developed and owned by Aldgate Developments, the company said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 026 M
EBIT 2020 3 671 M
Net income 2020 2 000 M
Debt 2020 12 956 M
Yield 2020 8,15%
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 18 541 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 260,83  GBp
Last Close Price 188,98  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-20.63%23 181
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.66%234 040
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.61%88 902
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.92%78 321
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 297
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED21.65%42 477
