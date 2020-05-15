Log in
BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/15 11:30:00 am
107.45 GBp   +5.19%
06:19pBT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
RE
06:19pBT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
RE
01:12pMiners boost London stocks after solid China data
RE
BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message

05/15/2020 | 06:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A BT Openreach van is seen parked in central London, Britain

Britain's BT said a report in the Financial Times that it was in talks about selling a stake in its networks business Openreach was "inaccurate".

"Many of you will have seen the reports overnight about BT being in talks to sell a stake in Openreach," Openreach CEO Clive Selley said in a message to staff.

"I spoke to (BT CEO) Philip Jansen last night after the story broke in the newspapers. He is very clear - the story is inaccurate. Openreach is staying in the BT Group."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

