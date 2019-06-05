Log in
BT : to Close Around 270 UK Offices Amid Reorganization

06/05/2019 | 06:33am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) said Wednesday that it will close around 270 office locations across the U.K. as part of a workplace reorganization.

The FTSE 100-listed telecommunications company will consolidate more than 300 office locations to around 30, it said. There will be no job losses as part of the consolidation plan, a BT spokesperson said.

The company said the reorganization is part of a turnaround launched in May 2018. Also as part of the restructuring, BT is leaving its headquarters in London, and is identifying a new home for its business in the capital, it said.

Shares at 1014 GMT were up 0.5% at 202.55 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

