Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/22 11:30:00 am
186.73 GBp   -1.19%
02:15pBritain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
05:22aBT : picks new home in London's Aldgate area
RE
07/17U.K. Companies Penalized for Failing to Pay Suppliers on Time
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday postponed a decision on whether Huawei could participate in building next-generation 5G mobile networks until it had a clearer picture on the impact of U.S. measures taken against the Chinese company.

"These measures could have a potential impact on the future availability and reliability of Huawei's products, together with other market impacts, and so are relevant considerations in determining Huawei's involvement in the network," Digital Minister Jeremy Wright told parliament.

Until the U.S. position was clearer, Britain had concluded it was wrong to make specific decisions in relation to Huawei, but would do so as soon as possible, he said.

Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker, is at the centre of a geopolitical tug-of-war between China and the United States.

The United States has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with allies who use Huawei equipment, which it says China could exploit for spying.

China, in turn, has warned Britain that excluding Huawei could hurt investment and trade.

Britain's National Security Council, chaired by outgoing prime minister Theresa May, discussed the issue in April and decided in principle to block Huawei from critical parts of the 5G network but give it limited access to less sensitive parts.

A final decision was supposed to have been included in a telecoms supply chain review published by Wright on Monday, but May's resignation has stalled the process.

Wright said Britain could decide to ban Huawei from the 5G network completely, a move telecom operators have said would delay the rollout of services and significantly add to costs.

EE, the BT-owned market leader, launched its 5G network, which relies in part on Huawei's equipment, in May. Vodafone has also started UK 5G services.

"It is of course a possibility and remains so that the government may decide that an outright ban on Huawei equipment in the 5G network is the appropriate course of action," Wright said.

"All that I say today is that we are not yet in a position to make a comprehensive decision about that and as soon as we are then we will."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -1.04% 187.02 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD LTD 0.54% 1.85 End-of-day quote.-36.64%
TELEFONICA -0.36% 7.218 End-of-day quote.-1.29%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.77% 128.34 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
02:15pBritain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
05:22aBT : picks new home in London's Aldgate area
RE
07/17U.K. Companies Penalized for Failing to Pay Suppliers on Time
DJ
07/17BT : sells London HQ
PU
07/17BT : Sells London HQ for GBP209.6 Million
DJ
07/12Macquarie's MEIF 6 Fibre unit to buy UK telecoms firm KCOM
RE
07/10BT : Result of AGM
PU
07/04BT : and Indian Institute of Science kick off new phase of UK-India research col..
PU
07/03ADRs End Higher; ABB, AB InBev and BT Group Trade Actively
DJ
07/03BT : Sees GBP700 Million Boost to Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Ebitda Under IFRS 16
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 026 M
EBIT 2020 3 671 M
Net income 2020 2 000 M
Debt 2020 12 956 M
Yield 2020 8,15%
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 18 541 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 260,83  GBp
Last Close Price 188,98  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-20.63%23 181
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.66%234 040
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.61%88 902
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.92%78 321
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 297
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED21.65%42 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group