Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/28 05:49:14 am
195.48 GBp   -1.64%
05:24aFrance's Orange raises $616 million with sale of its BT stake
RE
05:21aBT : Leena nair to join bt board
PU
02:01aOrange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

France's Orange raises $616 million with sale of its BT stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:24am EDT
The logo of telecom company Orange is seen at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom giant Orange said it had sold its remaining 2.5% stake in BT, raising net proceeds of 486 million pounds ($616 million) as the former state monopoly faces a battle for market share in France.

BT bought 41 million shares in the private placement of France Telecom's 248 million shares, a stake which was worth about 493 million pounds at Thursday's market price.

Shares in BT were 2% down at 0720 GMT on Friday, while Orange was almost unchanged following the Thursday placement, on which Citigroup Global Markets was the sole bookrunner.

Orange ended up with a 4% BT stake in 2014 when the British group bought mobile operator EE, a joint venture between the French company and Germany's Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom is BT's largest shareholder with a stake of about 12%.

"Orange argues that it had no 'strategic objective' related to its BT stake and wished to sell out ahead of seasonally lower trading liquidity in the summer", analysts at Jefferies said in a note to investors, adding that Orange has never been interested in leveraging an equity position into a strategic partnership in the way that Deutsche Telekom attempted.

"We certainly do not believe that Orange has special insight into BT's prospects.. This feels like an Orange committee decision to tidy up holdings," Jefferies said.

Orange's disposal means it no longer has any exposure to BT and comes as BT undergoes a major restructuring under its new chief Philip Jansen.

This overhaul includes 13,000 job cuts and is aimed at tackling problems ranging from criticism of BT's fibre broadband to an underperforming IT services business.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Justin George Varghese; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Inti Landauro and Justin George Varghese

Stocks treated in this article : Orange, Deutsche Telekom AG, BT Group plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -1.74% 195.02 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.17% 15.146 Delayed Quote.2.36%
ORANGE -0.11% 13.815 Real-time Quote.-2.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
05:24aFrance's Orange raises $616 million with sale of its BT stake
RE
05:21aBT : Leena nair to join bt board
PU
02:01aOrange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group
DJ
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
06/27Orange to Sell BT Group Stake
DJ
06/27BT : intended share repurchase from Orange
PU
06/27BT : 75 cashback offer makes Plusnet the best cheap broadband deal in the UK
AQ
06/26BT : Espana sale under consideration; BT Ireland sale ‘ongoing'
AQ
06/26BT : £75 cashback offer makes Plusnet the best cheap broadband deal in the UK
AQ
06/25BT : in Talks to Sell Spanish Business -Daily Telegraph
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 061 M
EBIT 2020 3 679 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M
Debt 2020 12 871 M
Yield 2020 7,60%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25
P/E ratio 2021 8,48
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capitalization 19 721 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-16.53%24 814
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.83%235 694
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.18%86 552
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.36%82 285
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 397
TELEFONICA-1.70%42 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About