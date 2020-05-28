Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/28 11:30:00 am
119.175 GBX   -0.44%
11:20aHutchison wins legal challenge to EU veto on O2 takeover
RE
05/20BT GROUP : Deutsche Bank drops its Sell rating
MD
05/18BT : Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hutchison wins legal challenge to EU veto on O2 takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside an O2 mobile phone shop in central London

By Foo Yun Chee

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has won a victory against an EU antitrust decision blocking its 10.3 billion pound bid to buy O2 UK from Spain's Telefonica in 2016.

Thursday's ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court marks a rare setback for the European Commission's competition watchdog but will cheer a telecoms industry seeking a looser rein on mergers aimed at sharing heavy 5G investments.

Hutchison welcomed the court ruling, criticising regulators for a "misconceived default view" on four-to-three telecoms mergers, which it said had put a brake on consolidation in the sector.

Retired billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchinson conglomerate had aimed to become Britain's biggest mobile telecoms network operator by combining its Three UK with O2 to compete against BT's EE and Vodafone.

The 2016 deal, however, raised red flags with EU competition enforcers, wary of telecoms mergers that reduce the number of players from four to three and could push up prices. Hutchison subsequently appealed the EU veto.

The General Court annulled the EU ruling, saying the watchdog had failed to prove that the merged company would harm competition or raise prices.

Judges also said the Commission had confused several concepts and "considerably widened the scope of the rules on concentrations of undertakings and distorted the concept of important competitive force".

The Commission said it would analyse the judgment before deciding whether to appeal at Europe's highest court, the EU Court of Justice.

The judgment marks a resounding victory for Hutchison and the entire European mobile telecoms industry and possibly the most important over the last 15 years over mergers, said Douglas Lahnborg, an antitrust partner at law firm Orrick.

"This raises the bar for the Commission to prohibit four-to -three transactions, not only in the mobile industry but also other sectors," he said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -0.13% 119.35 Delayed Quote.-37.80%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.92% 48.25 End-of-day quote.-35.06%
TELEFONICA S.A. 2.36% 4.157 End-of-day quote.-33.24%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.28% 134.36 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
11:20aHutchison wins legal challenge to EU veto on O2 takeover
RE
05/20BT GROUP : Deutsche Bank drops its Sell rating
MD
05/18BT : Clare Chapman appointed Chair of Acas
AQ
05/15BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
RE
05/15BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
RE
05/15Miners boost London stocks after solid China data
RE
05/15EUROPE : European shares log worst week since mid-March
RE
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BT Group plans multi-billion pound deal
05/15BT Group in Talks to Sell Stake in Openreach -FT
DJ
05/14BT in talks to sell multi-billion pound stake in Openreach - FT
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2021 21 740 M
EBIT 2021 3 190 M
Net income 2021 1 644 M
Debt 2021 17 716 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
EV / Sales2022 1,33x
Capitalization 11 739 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 168,15 GBp
Last Close Price 119,70 GBp
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-37.80%14 347
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.56%228 169
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-10.99%84 604
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-3.26%73 415
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 240
BCE INC.-6.33%36 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group