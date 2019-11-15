Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Labour's McDonnell says broadband plan is the limit of nationalisation plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:37am EST

A plan to nationalise parts of BT to provide free broadband to everyone in Britain marks the extent of the opposition Labour Party's nationalisation policy, its finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Friday.

Labour has previously pledged to nationalise power networks, Royal Mail, rail and water companies, but McDonnell said it would not nationalise the whole of BT.

"We're not taking over all of BT, we're simply taking over Openreach, the BT technology and some elements from within BT itself," he told BBC's Today radio programme.

Asked if Labour was going to nationalise other companies, McDonnell said "No we're not," and asked if the plan represented the limit of Labour's ambitions on nationalisation, he said "Yes it is."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.00% 1309.15 Delayed Quote.25.28%
BT GROUP PLC 0.10% 195.34 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
FACEBOOK -0.02% 193.15 Delayed Quote.47.34%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 0.44% 227.0788 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC -3.50% 104.8 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
04:48aBT : Johnson says Labour's plan to part-nationalise BT is 'crackpot'
RE
04:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE cheers Sino-U.S. trade hopes; Labour pledge hits BT
RE
03:47aLabour vows to nationalise some of BT in free broadband plan
RE
03:37aLabour's McDonnell says broadband plan is the limit of nationalisation plans
RE
02:44aBT CEO SAYS : Labour's plan for free broadband may cost £100 billion
RE
11/13Liberty says worth thinking about offering wholesale access to UK network
RE
11/12BT : Former BT CEO Gavin Patterson joins Elixirr as Chairman; Next stage of grow..
AQ
11/08BT : launches Halo, the UK's ultimate converged plan – giving customers ..
PU
11/08BT : More than half of Brits own tech they don't know how to use, according..
PU
11/06Britain's Virgin Media switches to Vodafone's mobile network
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 23 005 M
EBIT 2020 3 700 M
Net income 2020 2 007 M
Debt 2020 19 876 M
Yield 2020 7,89%
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 19 156 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 242,64  GBp
Last Close Price 195,24  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-18.00%24 670
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.67%245 417
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.15%91 021
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.08%79 004
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 798
BCE INC.18.75%43 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group