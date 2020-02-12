Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 03:03pm EST
Employee walks past a banner of MWC20 in Barcelona

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Bowing to the inevitable, the GSMA telecoms association that hosts the get-together said it had cancelled the event planned for Feb. 24-27 despite assurances from local and national health officials that it would have been safe to hold it.

"The GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” John Hoffman, the CEO of organiser GSMA, said in a statement.

The announcement followed a crisis meeting of the GSMA board, after its hand was forced by the pullout of anchor European members including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, BT and Nokia.

Barcelona's mayor Ada Colau said earlier she wanted to send a "message of calm", insisting the city was ready to host the event, while Spanish health officials reiterated that there was no reason to call off MWC.

The World Health Organisation, a UN agency leading the coronavirus crisis response, had also called in vain for calm.

“There is no evidence at present to suggest that there is community spread outside China, so WHO is not currently requesting that large gatherings are cancelled," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva.

That failed, however, to alleviate concerns among major exhibitors that the precautions would be insufficient to halt the virus that has spread beyond China's borders to two dozen countries.

"To bring people together and connect them: That is what Telekom stands for. This is also what the Mobile World Congress, the 'class reunion' of our industry, stands for," Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges posted on LinkedIn.

He added, however, that large gatherings of people with many international guests posed a particular risk: "To take this risk would be irresponsible."

The Chinese contingent at MWC has numbered 5,000-6,000 in recent years, making the event particularly vulnerable given the outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 1,100 people on the Chinese mainland.

In its statement, the GSMA said the host cities and partners respected and understood its decision, adding that they would "continue to be working in unison" towards staging next year's event.

Hoffman and Colau will hold a joint a press conference on Thursday.

Due to the sheer scale of MWC, with delegates packing out Barcelona's hotels and restaurants and causing the city's trade fair grounds to burst at the seams, postponement was never a realistic option, sources said.

ON THE HOOK

A final decision was made harder by the terms under which any events insurance taken out by the GSMA would pay out, industry sources and insurance experts said.

This would be unlikely to kick in unless restrictions are imposed on public gatherings in the country on health grounds.

"Where there is no ban and businesses make their own commercial decision, I cannot see the market paying out," Edel Ryan, who is on the Special Risks team at broker Marsh JLT Specialty, said before the GSMA's decision.

Major Chinese exhibitors, led by Huawei, had stuck to plans to attend to the very last, ordering at-risk staff to isolate themselves in advance and drafting in replacements from elsewhere to run event stands and host clients.

The GSMA had banned attendees from China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began, and required others to prove that they had been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

Coronavirus has proved to be contagious even when people who have caught it are asymptomatic, meaning that people attending might not even realise that they could infect others they meet at MWC.

Tracking the meetings and movements across the Fira trade grounds and the city of Barcelona of anyone who later tests positive would be a difficult task.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine, Additional reporting by Jessica Jones, Isla Binnie, Supantha Mukherjee, Joan Faus, Can Sezer, Tarmo Virki, Stephanie Nebehay, Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussein; editing by Keith Weir, Elaine Hardcastle, Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan)

By Jordi Rubio, Douglas Busvine and Mathieu Rosemain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 1.07% 155.2 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., 1.30% 49.77 Delayed Quote.2.44%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.23% 15.612 Delayed Quote.5.85%
EDEL SE & CO. KGAA -0.91% 2.18 Delayed Quote.22.22%
NOKIA OYJ 0.25% 4.07 Delayed Quote.23.18%
ORANGE 1.18% 12.845 Real-time Quote.-3.24%
TELEFONICA S.A. 2.59% 6.33 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.54% 152.64 Delayed Quote.2.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
12:18pWe're monitoring coronavirus, say organisers of Barcelona telecoms meet
RE
12:18pTelecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday - source
RE
12:18pBT : pulls out of Mobile World Congress
RE
10:55aMajor European Telecom Groups Withdraw From MWC Barcelona
DJ
10:39aSpanish health authorities say no reason to cancel Mobile World Congress
RE
02/05Britain to look to allies to find 5G alternatives to Huawei - minister
RE
02/05Vodafone Sees EUR200 Million Hit From Plan to Limit Huawei Exposure in EU
DJ
02/05Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network
RE
02/05Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 22 876 M
EBIT 2020 3 620 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M
Debt 2020 17 859 M
Yield 2020 10,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 15 227 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 224,28  GBp
Last Close Price 153,56  GBp
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-20.20%19 503
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.78%43 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group