Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Organizers agonize over whether to scrap Mobile World Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:56am EST
Employee walks past a banner of MWC20 in Barcelona

Organizers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) agonized on Wednesday over whether to cancel or press ahead with a smaller version of the event after major European telecom companies pulled out over the coronavirus outbreak.

The GSMA telecoms association that hosts the Barcelona get-together faced a dilemma after local health authorities said they saw no reason to cancel the Feb. 24-27 event, the biggest on the industry's annual calendar.

Several sources said the GSMA's board, consisting of 25 industry bosses, was holding a 'virtual' meeting to consider its options. Two sources familiar with the matter said no final decision had been reached on what to do.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, BT and Nokia said earlier they would not be attending. A source said Orange was set to join them, although the French company said it had not taken any final decision.

The MWC draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona and gives a lift of half a billion dollars to the local economy, the GSMA estimates. With big-name withdrawals from Europe coming on top of those from the United States, Japan and South Korea, the event risks being a shadow of its normal self.

The Chinese contingent at MWC has numbered 5,000-6,000 in recent years, making the event particularly vulnerable given the outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 1,100 people on the Chinese mainland.

In its latest statement, the GSMA said it was monitoring the "fast-changing situation" around the coronavirus while working with the Spanish and global health authorities to ensure the wellbeing of attendees.

PREACHING CALM

Barcelona's mayor Ada Colau said on Wednesday she wanted to send a "message of calm", insisting the city was ready to host the event. Health Minister Salvador Illa said the government's goal was protecting people's health, but that it would take additional measures if necessary.

The World Health Organization, the UN agency leading the coronavirus crisis response, also urged calm.

"There is no evidence at present to suggest that there is community spread outside China, so WHO is not currently requesting that large gatherings are canceled," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva.

That failed, however, to alleviate concerns among major exhibitors that the precautions would be insufficient to halt the virus that has spread beyond China's borders to two dozen countries.

"To bring people together and connect them: That is what Telekom stands for. This is also what the Mobile World Congress, the 'class reunion' of our industry, stands for," Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges posted on LinkedIn.

He added, however, that large gatherings of people with many international guests posed a particular risk: "To take this risk would be irresponsible."

ON THE HOOK

The fate of this year's MWC may hinge on the terms under which any events insurance taken out by the GSMA would pay out.

This would be unlikely to kick in unless restrictions are imposed on public gatherings in the country on health grounds, insurance experts say.

"Where there is no ban and businesses make their own commercial decision, I cannot see the market paying out," said Edel Ryan, who is on the Special Risks team at broker Marsh JLT Specialty.

Major Chinese exhibitors, led by Huawei [HWT.UL], have stuck to plans to attend, ordering at-risk staff to isolate themselves in advance and drafting in replacements from elsewhere to run event stands and host clients.

The GSMA had banned attendees from China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began, and required others to prove that they had been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

Coronavirus has proved to be contagious even when people who have caught it are asymptomatic, meaning that people attending might not even realize that they could infect others they meet at MWC.

Tracking the meetings and movements across the Fira trade grounds and the city of Barcelona of anyone who later tests positive would be a difficult task.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Joan Faus, Can Sezer, Tarmo Virki, Stephanie Nebehay, Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussein; editing by Keith Weir and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Isla Binnie, Mathieu Rosemain and Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 1.07% 155.2 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., 0.97% 49.585 Delayed Quote.2.44%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.39% 15.612 Delayed Quote.5.85%
EDEL SE & CO. KGAA -0.91% 2.18 Delayed Quote.22.22%
NOKIA OYJ 0.25% 4.07 Delayed Quote.23.18%
ORANGE 1.18% 12.845 Real-time Quote.-3.24%
TELEFONICA S.A. 2.59% 6.33 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.54% 152.64 Delayed Quote.2.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BT GROUP PLC
11:56aOrganizers agonize over whether to scrap Mobile World Congress
RE
10:55aMajor European Telecom Groups Withdraw From MWC Barcelona
DJ
10:39aSpanish health authorities say no reason to cancel Mobile World Congress
RE
09:17aTelecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday
RE
09:17aBT : Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress
RE
09:17aWe're monitoring coronavirus, say organizers of Barcelona telecoms meet
RE
02/05Britain to look to allies to find 5G alternatives to Huawei - minister
RE
02/05Vodafone Sees EUR200 Million Hit From Plan to Limit Huawei Exposure in EU
DJ
02/05Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network
RE
02/05Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 22 876 M
EBIT 2020 3 620 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M
Debt 2020 17 849 M
Yield 2020 10,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 15 066 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 224,28  GBp
Last Close Price 153,56  GBp
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-20.20%19 503
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.78%43 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group