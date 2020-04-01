Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/01 11:30:00 am
114.725 GBp   -2.69%
UK's O2 ends Carphone Warehouse partnership

04/01/2020 | 11:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Carphone Warhouse store in Windsor is pictured after they announced 2,900 job losses

Britain's O2 mobile network is cutting ties with Carphone Warehouse after it failed to agree a new partnership deal with the retailer, it said on Wednesday.

"After 20 years of trading, our current consumer contract with Dixons Carphone expired on 31st March 2020," said the operator owned by Spain's Telefonica.

"While we've worked hard over the past year to put a number of options on the table, it has not been possible to reach a new agreement as they've made clear to the market that they wish to take a new strategic direction and change the relationship they had with mobile operators."

Dixons Carphone said on March 17 that it would close all 531 UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores and shed 2,900 jobs as part of a plan to turn around its loss-making mobile phones business.

Dixons Carphone said it is moving to a "more flexible and transparent mobile offer that gives better value and choice" and which is scheduled to launch this year.

"We continue to offer our customers a wide range of choice through our own Mobile Virtual Network Operator, iD Mobile, and partners EE, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Voxi, including those who currently have an O2 connection," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -2.63% 114.89 Delayed Quote.-38.73%
DIXONS CARPHONE -3.75% 75.282 Delayed Quote.-45.85%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.86% 4.1735 End-of-day quote.-32.98%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -3.58% 109.02 Delayed Quote.-23.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 22 794 M
EBIT 2020 3 625 M
Net income 2020 1 989 M
Debt 2020 18 397 M
Yield 2020 13,1%
P/E ratio 2020 5,85x
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 11 568 M
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 205,96  GBp
Last Close Price 117,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Nicholas Charles Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-38.73%14 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.80%222 442
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.86%87 010
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-18.92%61 575
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.42%46 498
BCE INC.-4.04%36 828
