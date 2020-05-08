BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : announces COVID-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming annual unitholders' meeting

Montréal (Québec) May 8th , 2020: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ('BTB' or the 'REIT') announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental decree limiting gatherings, its annual meeting of unitholders ('the Meeting') to will be held via webinar. Due to this, it is important that all unitholders submit their votes via proxy.

FURTHER DETAILS

We have been closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and are aware of the different travel restrictions and social distancing measures that have been put in place. Therefore, in order to accommodate all our investors and interested parties who usually attend our event, in order to provide a safe meeting, we have converted our in-person meeting to a virtual webinar.

The Board of Trustees as well as Management will be on-site as it is requested by our Contact of Trust, but an audio and presentation link will be made available to all (please see below for further details).

The presentation and Meeting will be held in English; however, the presentation will be translated to French in the days following the Meeting and will be made available on BTB's website.

Contrary to our quarterly calls where only analysts are free to ask questions, the lines will be opened at the end of the presentation to all attending parties for a question and answer period. For guests tuning-in via the web platform, an on-line question forum will be opened during the question period.

Should you wish to submit questions prior to the Annual Meeting, please do so by sending your questions via email directly to Ms. Stéphanie Léonard (sleonard@btbreit.com) by June 5th, at the latest.

Please note that all votes must be sent in by proxy as on-line voting will not be available.

AGENDA

11 a.m.: Opening of the meeting by Mr. Jocelyn Proteau, Chairman and Trustee.

11:15 a.m..: Michel Léonard, President & CEO, to discuss the performance and results of the REIT for the year ended December 31st, 2019 and Benoit Cyr, CFO to discuss the financial results for the same period.

12 p.m.: Michel Léonard and Benoit Cyr to provide an update on Q1 2020 and the impacts of COVID-19.

12:15 p.m.: Adjournment of the meeting by Mr. Jocelyn Proteau and final remarks.

12:30 p.m.: Question and answer period. The question and answer period will be open for approximately an hour following the adjournment of the Meeting.

1:15 p.m.: All lines to be disconnected.

Please note that this is an approximate agenda and time slots may be elongated or shortened.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR ATTENDING THE TELECONFERENCE

DATE: Monday, June 8th, 2020

TIME: 11 am, EST

DIAL:Toronto & Local: 1-416-764-8688 - North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0546

AUDIO & PRESENTATION LINK: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1312529&tp_key=0d28c107ff

The webcast link may also be found on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com, investor relations, annual meeting presentations.

PLAYBACK: From June 8th, 2020 at 1 pm, to 11:59 pm on June 15th, 2020 by dialing: 1-416-764-8688 (local) or 1-888-390-0546 (toll free) and by dialing the following reference number : 148114 #

Conference call operators will coordinate the question and answer period and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.

ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at May 8th, 2020, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.4 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $900M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

(i) Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders;

(ii) Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions;

(iii) Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS:

Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer

(T) 514-286-0188 x228

(E) mleonard@btbreit.com

Mr. Benoit Cyr, Chief Financial Officer

(T) 514-286-0188 x230

(E) bcyr@btbreit.com