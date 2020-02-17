Log in
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : will announce its 2019 fourth quarter fiancial results on Thursday, March 12, 2020

02/17/2020 | 05:12pm EST

Montréal (Québec), February 17th, 2020: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ('BTB') announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019, on Thursday, March 12th, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12th , 2020, at 11 a.m. EST to present BTB's financial results and performance for the fourth quarter 2019 and for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019:

DATE: Thursday, March 12th, 2020

TIME: 11 a.m. EST

DIAL: Toronto and overseas: 1-416-764-8609 access code 14009058#

North America, toll free: 1-888-390-0605 access code 14009058#.

To ensure your participation, please dial in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

WEBCAST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2197831/22A4364E44F46E6C9D6D0242F3B5951E

REPLAY: From Thursday March 12th, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on March 19th, 2020, dial:

1-416-764-8677 conference ID number 009058#, or dial toll free:

1?888-390-0541 conference ID number 009058#.

The media and all interested parties may only attend the call in listening mode.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question and answer period, and will instruct participants regarding the procedures for the call.

BTB AS AT FEBRUARY 17th, 2020

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at February 17th, 2020, BTB owns 66 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.5 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $900M.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES
(i) Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders;
(ii) Grow the Trust's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore refund distributions;
(iii) Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS:

Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer
(T) 514-286-0188
(E) mleonard@btbreit.com

Mr. Benoit Cyr, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
(T) 514-286-0188
(E) bcyr@btbreit.com

Disclaimer

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:11:01 UTC
