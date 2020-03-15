Log in
BTC Health Limited    BTC

BTC HEALTH LIMITED

(BTC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
0.079 AUD   -12.22%
06:32pBTC HEALTH : Net Tangible Asset Backing – February 2020
PU
03/03BTC HEALTH : Appointment of Auditor
PU
02/11BTC HEALTH : Net Tangible Asset Backing – January 2020
PU
BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – February 2020

03/15/2020 | 06:32pm EDT

14 March 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - February 2020

29 February 2020

Board Valuation

Company

Current Value

Cents per BTC

share

UNLISTED SECURITIES

$

Sensear Pty Ltd

-

0.00c

Bio101group Pty Ltd

470,000

0.19c

BioImpact Pty Ltd

100

0.00c

BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd

6,000,000

2.44c

TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES

6,470,100

2.63c

Net Loans to Subsidiaries

1,552,515

0.63c

Net Cash at call

3,229,968

1.31c

Office Bond

14,795

0.01c

Tax Provision

-

0.00c

TOTAL

11,267,378

4.58c

BTC health's investment in Bio101group has been revalued upwards from $400,000 to $470,000. There has been no material change in the valuation of any other unlisted securities held by BTC health in the last month.

Valuations

The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.

About BTC Health

BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. Bio101 is a wholly owned investee company offering professional finance and company administration services to healthcare companies. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au

Authorisation

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.

Contact Information

Richard Treagus

Chairman

BTC health Limited

Ph: +61 417 520 509

E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au

Sharon Papworth

Company Secretary

BTC health Limited

E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au

BTC health Ltd ABN 45 091 979 172

Suite 201, 697 Burke Road, Camberwell VIC 3124 Australia P 1800 100 282 E getintouch@btchealth.com.au

btchealth.com.au

Disclaimer

BTC Health Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:31:01 UTC
