BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – February 2020

14 March 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - February 2020
29 February 2020
Board Valuation
Company
Current Value
Cents per BTC
share
UNLISTED SECURITIES
$
Sensear Pty Ltd
-
0.00c
Bio101group Pty Ltd
470,000
0.19c
BioImpact Pty Ltd
100
0.00c
BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd
6,000,000
2.44c
TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES
6,470,100
2.63c
Net Loans to Subsidiaries
1,552,515
0.63c
Net Cash at call
3,229,968
1.31c
Office Bond
14,795
0.01c
Tax Provision
-
0.00c
TOTAL
11,267,378
4.58c
BTC health's investment in Bio101group has been revalued upwards from $400,000 to $470,000. There has been no material change in the valuation of any other unlisted securities held by BTC health in the last month.
Valuations
The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.
About BTC Health
BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. Bio101 is a wholly owned investee company offering professional finance and company administration services to healthcare companies. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au
Authorisation
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.
Contact Information
Richard Treagus
Chairman
BTC health Limited
Ph: +61 417 520 509
E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au
Sharon Papworth
Company Secretary
BTC health Limited
E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au
BTC health Ltd ABN 45 091 979 172
Suite 201, 697 Burke Road, Camberwell VIC 3124 Australia P 1800 100 282 E getintouch@btchealth.com.au
btchealth.com.au
