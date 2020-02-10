BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – January 2020

11 February 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - January 2020

31 January 2020 Board Valuation Company Current Value Cents per BTC share UNLISTED SECURITIES $ Sensear Pty Ltd - 0.00c Bio101group Pty Ltd 400,000 0.16c BioImpact Pty Ltd 100 0.00c BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd 6,000,000 2.44c TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES 6,400,100 2.60c Net Loans to Subsidiaries 1,542,277 0.63c Net Cash at call 3,262,498 1.33c Office Bond 14,795 0.01c Tax Provision - 0.00c TOTAL 11,219,670 4.56c

BTC health's investment in Bio101group has been revalued upwards from $375,000 to 400,000. There has been no material change in the valuation of any other unlisted securities held by BTC health in the last month.

Valuations

The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.

About BTC Health

BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. Bio101 is a wholly owned investee company offering professional finance and company administration services to healthcare companies. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au

Authorisation

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.

Contact Information

Richard Treagus

Chairman

BTC health Limited

Ph: +61 417 520 509

E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au

Sharon Papworth

Company Secretary

BTC health Limited

E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au