BTG : Entry into New Financing Arrangements

20 December 2018

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

BTG plc

('BTG')

by

Bravo Bidco Limited

('Bravo Bidco')

a newly incorporated entity indirectly wholly-owned by Boston Scientific Corporation ('Boston Scientific')

Entry into new financing arrangements

Boston Scientific announces that, in connection with the financing of the recommended cash offer to be made by Bravo Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of BTG, on 19 December 2018 it entered into a credit agreement and certain ancillary documents related thereto (together, the 'New Finance Documents') with Barclays Bank PLC. The New Finance Documents supplement the existing bridge facility entered into between Boston Scientific and Barclays Bank PLC as more particularly described in the Rule 2.7 Announcement (defined below).

Defined terms in this announcement shall, except where defined in this announcement or the context requires otherwise, have the meanings given to them in the announcement under Rule 2.7 of the Code made by Boston Scientific, Bravo Bidco and BTG dated 20 November 2018 (the 'Rule 2.7 Announcement').

The New Finance Documents (as well as a copy of this announcement) will be uploaded to the Boston Scientific website (http://investors.bostonscientific.com/) shortly.

Bravo Bidco / Boston Scientific +1 (508) 683-5565 Susie Lisa (Investor Relations) Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank (financial adviser to Bravo Bidco and Boston Scientific) Douglas Solomon Jed Brody Derek Shakespeare +44 (0) 20 7623 2323

