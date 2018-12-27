Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG (BTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/27 10:41:57 am
825.5 GBp   -0.06%
09/27BTG PLC : half-yearly sales release
03/29BTG PLC : annual sales release
2017U.S. tax cuts mix pleasure and pain for Europe's dollar earners
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 09:45am CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

BTG PLC

relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Bravo Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated entity indirectly wholly-owned by Boston Scientific Corporation)
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 24 December 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 7,164,059 1.85% 566,536 0.15%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
113,165 0.03% 6,472,263 1.67%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 7,277,224 1.88% 7,038,799 1.82%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
10p ordinary Purchase 4,147 8.2700 GBP 8.2596 GBP
10p ordinary Sale 16,262 8.2700 GBP 8.26 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 8.2700 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,061 8.2634 GBP
10p ordinary CFD Long 7,559 8.2638 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Short 270 8.2611 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 27 Dec 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005177/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 08:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG
09:45aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
09:00aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PU
08:01aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
12/26FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
12/24FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
12/24BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
12/24BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC
PU
12/24BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
12/24BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
12/24BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 678 M
EBIT 2019 176 M
Net income 2019 98,2 M
Finance 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 41,60
P/E ratio 2020 35,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 3 221 M
Chart BTG
Duration : Period :
BTG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Garry Watts Chairman
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG8.33%4 077
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.31%343 535
PFIZER16.48%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%213 563
MERCK AND COMPANY31.51%189 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.