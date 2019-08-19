Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG

(BTG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/19 02:30:00 am
840 GBp   --.--%
06:12aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
06:01aBTG : Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition of BTG plc.
PR
05:57aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:12am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BTG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Corporate Broker and Joint Financial Advisor to BTG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 August 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

568,987

78,070

8.4000 GBP

8.4000 GBP

8.3900 GBP

8.3950 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

8,533

517

13,489

8.3958 GBP

8.3993 GBP

8.3907 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

19 August 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG
06:12aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
06:01aBTG : Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition of BTG plc.
PR
05:57aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
05:57aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc
PU
04:32aBTG : Scheme becomes Effective
PU
02:47aBTG : Temporary Suspension BTG PLC
PU
08/16BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
08/16FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
08/16BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
08/16BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 639 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 81,8 M
Finance 2020 499 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,78x
Capitalization 3 259 M
Chart BTG
Duration : Period :
BTG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 840,00  GBp
Last Close Price 840,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG1.20%3 946
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.79%344 517
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.24%235 575
ROCHE HOLDING13.20%235 575
MERCK AND COMPANY11.32%213 689
NOVARTIS17.81%202 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group