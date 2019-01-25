BTG : Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

25 January 2019

BTG plc

('BTG' or the 'Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that as at the date of this announcement it has 387,216,466 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The International Securities Identification Number for BTG's ordinary shares is GB0001001592.

BTG also has an American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') programme. One ADR represents one ordinary share of 10 pence, with International Securities Identification Number: US05581D1072.