BTG : Scheme becomes Effective

Scheme becomes Effective

On 20 November 2018, the Boards of Boston Scientific, Bidco and BTG announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Bidco for the acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BTG (the Acquisition). As outlined in that announcement, the Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under part 26 of the Companies Act (the Scheme). On 28 February 2019, the Scheme was approved by the Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting.

Boston Scientific, Bidco and BTG are pleased to announce that all the Conditions set out in the scheme document dated 24 January 2019 (the Scheme Document) have been satisfied or waived and the Scheme has today become Effective in accordance with its terms. This follows the Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Court Hearing held on 15 August 2019.

Scheme Shareholders' cash consideration under the terms of the Acquisition will be settled or despatched, or, in the case of any Scheme Shareholder that holds Scheme Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited will be instructed to create an assured payment obligation (provided that Bidco shall be entitled to settle or despatch cash consideration to any Scheme Shareholder that holds Scheme Shares in CREST if, for any reason, Bidco wishes to do so), by no later than 2 September 2019.

Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document.

Suspension and cancellation of listing and trading

The listing of BTG Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the admission to trading of BTG Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market were suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 19 August 2019.

BTG further announces that the listing of BTG Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the admission to trading of BTG Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market will each be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 20 August 2019.

Director resignations

BTG further announces that, with effect from the date of this announcement (being the Effective Date), Dame Louise Makin, Duncan Kennedy, Dr. Susan Foden, Graham Hetherington, Ian Much, Jim O'Shea, Gregory Barrett, Anne Thorburn and Richard Wohanka have resigned as directors of BTG.

