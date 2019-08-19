Log in
BTG : Temporary Suspension BTG PLC

08/19/2019

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

BTG plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:46:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 639 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 81,8 M
Finance 2020 499 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,78x
Capitalization 3 259 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 840,00  GBp
Last Close Price 840,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG1.20%3 946
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.79%344 517
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.24%235 575
ROCHE HOLDING13.20%235 575
MERCK AND COMPANY11.32%213 689
NOVARTIS17.81%202 958
