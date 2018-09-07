Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG (BTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 05:35:18 pm
563 GBp   +1.44%
08:12aBTG : acquires Novate Medical Ltd
PU
08:12aBTG : acquires Novate Medical Ltd.
PU
08/14BTG : receives not-approvable letter from the US FDA for ELEVAIR
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BTG : acquires Novate Medical Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:12am CEST

BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global specialist healthcare company, today announces it has acquired Novate Medical Ltd. ('Novate'), a medical device company focused on the prevention of pulmonary embolism (PE) in patients at high risk of venous thromboembolic events.

Novate has developed Sentry, the first bioconvertible inferior vena cava (IVC) filter, which has recently been granted 510(k) regulatory clearance in the US. Sentry's 12 month clinical trial data demonstrated no new symptomatic PE and no evidence of device migration, tilt, fracture, perforation or embolization, complications which have been associated with some other IVC filters. The unique bioconversion feature eliminates the need for an additional interventional procedure to retrieve the device.

BTG plans to launch Sentry in the US in the second half of FY2018/19 and will sell the device through its existing vascular sales force.

'This bolt-on acquisition further enhances BTG's strength in the vascular space.' said Louise Makin, BTG's CEO. 'Novate's unique IVC filter offers our existing customers a highly complementary product in the management of PE.'

BTG paid $20m in cash to acquire Novate and may be required to pay additional cash considerations up to $130m if certain commercial and sales-related milestones are met. The transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS from the second full year of ownership.

For further information contact:
BTG
Andy Burrows, VP Corporate & Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7575 1741; Mobile: +44 (0)7990 530 605

Stuart Hunt, Investor Relations Manager
+44 (0)20 7575 1582; Mobile: +44 (0)7815 778 536

Chris Sampson, Corporate Communications Director
+44 (0)20 7575 1595; Mobile: +44 (0)7773 251 178

FTI Consulting
Ben Atwell/Simon Conway
+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About BTG
BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer, vascular conditions and severe emphysema. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.

About Novate
Novate is a medical device company, incorporated in the Republic of Ireland, focused on the prevention of pulmonary embolism in patients at high risk of venous thromboembolic events. Novate had gross assets of EUR 3.6m at 31 December 2017, and incurred operating losses of EUR 2.0m for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Back to press releases

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG
08:12aBTG : acquires Novate Medical Ltd
PU
08:12aBTG : acquires Novate Medical Ltd.
PU
08/14BTG : receives not-approvable letter from the US FDA for ELEVAIR
AQ
08/10BTG : Issued With Rejection Confirmation For Elevair Coil System By The FDA
AQ
08/09BTG : receives not-approvable letter from the US FDA for ELEVAIR(TM)
AQ
08/09BTG : receives not-approvable letter from the US FDA for ELEVAIR™
PU
08/09BTG : Regulatory Update
PU
07/31BTG : OPTALYSE PE Results Published in JACC Cardiovascular Interventions
AQ
07/23OPTALYSE PE RESULTS PUBLISHED IN JAC : Cardiovascular Interventions
BU
07/18BTG : Result of AGM & Rem. Co. Chair appointment
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/16BTG's (BTGGF) CEO Dame Louise Makin on Full Year 2018 - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
05/15BTG plc 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/15BTG plc reports FY results 
01/12BTG (BTGYY) Presents At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Slide.. 
2017BTG's (BTGGF) CEO Louise Makin on Full Year 2017 - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 635 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 98,9 M
Finance 2019 389 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 1,49
P/E ratio 2020 1,55
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 2 179 M
Chart BTG
Duration : Period :
BTG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Garry Watts Chairman
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG-26.16%2 816
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.04%358 738
PFIZER15.35%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.57%214 575
NOVARTIS-3.57%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY23.30%180 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.