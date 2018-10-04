BTG plc: Directorate change

BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, announces that Garry Watts has informed the Board that he wishes to retire as Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company. The Board has commenced a process to appoint a successor to Mr Watts, who will continue as Chairman until 31 December 2018.

Garry Watts commented: 'I am grateful to BTG's directors, employees and shareholders for their support throughout my time as Chairman. BTG has achieved much over the past seven years and I am confident that it is well positioned for continued growth and to create significant value for all its stakeholders.'

Louise Makin, CEO, added: 'On behalf of all the Directors, I would like to thank Garry for his effective leadership of the Board since his appointment in January 2012. He has guided us through a period of significant growth and transformation into a strong product sales business.'

About BTG

BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.