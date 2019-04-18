BTG : Close Period Update

BTG plc: close period update

London, UK, 18 April 2019:BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, provides the following update for the 12 months ended 31 March 2019.

Trading performance

Product Sales for the year are at the upper end of the Board's expectations. Oncology and Vascular sales are in line with the Board's guidance range of 15-17% growth whilst Pharmaceuticals delivered double-digit growth, ahead of guidance of low single digit growth. Pharmaceuticals benefited from unusually high sales of DigiFab® in Q4 as hospitals replaced product that had expired at a higher rate than expected.

Licensing revenues are broadly flat year-on-year, reflecting the impact on BTG's royalty income of the launch of numerous generic versions of Zytiga® in the US from November 2018.

Proposed acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation

On 28 February 2019 shareholders resolved to approve the scheme of arrangement in respect of the recommended cash offer for BTG plc by Bravo Bidco Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation. The Board continues to anticipate that the acquisition, which remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, will close around the middle of the 2019 calendar year.

For further information contact:

BTG

Andy Burrows, VP Corporate & Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7575 1741; Mobile: +44 (0)7990 530 605

Chris Sampson, Corporate Communications Director

+44 (0)20 7575 1595; Mobile: +44 (0)7773 251 178

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell/Simon Conway

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About BTG

BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.