Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG plc    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG PLC

(BTG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:27 am
833.5 GBp   -0.06%
02:08aBTG : Close Period Update
PU
04/17BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC - Replacement
PU
04/17FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : Close Period Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

BTG plc: close period update

London, UK, 18 April 2019:BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, provides the following update for the 12 months ended 31 March 2019.

Trading performance

Product Sales for the year are at the upper end of the Board's expectations. Oncology and Vascular sales are in line with the Board's guidance range of 15-17% growth whilst Pharmaceuticals delivered double-digit growth, ahead of guidance of low single digit growth. Pharmaceuticals benefited from unusually high sales of DigiFab® in Q4 as hospitals replaced product that had expired at a higher rate than expected.

Licensing revenues are broadly flat year-on-year, reflecting the impact on BTG's royalty income of the launch of numerous generic versions of Zytiga® in the US from November 2018.

Proposed acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation

On 28 February 2019 shareholders resolved to approve the scheme of arrangement in respect of the recommended cash offer for BTG plc by Bravo Bidco Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation. The Board continues to anticipate that the acquisition, which remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, will close around the middle of the 2019 calendar year.

For further information contact:

BTG

Andy Burrows, VP Corporate & Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7575 1741; Mobile: +44 (0)7990 530 605

Chris Sampson, Corporate Communications Director

+44 (0)20 7575 1595; Mobile: +44 (0)7773 251 178

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell/Simon Conway

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About BTG

BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG PLC
02:08aBTG : Close Period Update
PU
04/17BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC - Replacement
PU
04/17FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
04/17BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- BTG plc
PU
04/17BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
04/16BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG Plc
PU
04/15FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
04/15BTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
04/15BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- BTG plc
PU
04/15BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 682 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Finance 2019 396 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 33,70
P/E ratio 2020 28,79
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 3 229 M
Chart BTG PLC
Duration : Period :
BTG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG PLC0.42%4 213
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.95%367 516
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.56%230 795
PFIZER-6.25%227 180
NOVARTIS8.84%205 463
MERCK AND COMPANY1.51%200 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About