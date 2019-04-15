Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG plc    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG PLC

(BTG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/15 07:04:52 am
833.5 GBp   +0.06%
06:38aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
05:58aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:58aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:38am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BTG PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Bravo Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated entity indirectly wholly-owned by Boston Scientific Corporation)
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 April 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 6,788,656 1.75% 504,664 0.13%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
133,484 0.03% 6,273,778 1.62%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 6,922,140 1.79% 6,778,442 1.75%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
10p ordinary Purchase 76,398 8.3425 GBP 8.3291 GBP
10p ordinary Sale 163,354 8.3425 GBP 8.33 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,000 8.3343 GBP
10p ordinary CFD Long 1,115 8.3338 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,237 8.3349 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,638 8.3329 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 7,327 8.3353 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 9,574 8.3300 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 18,787 8.3311 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Long 98,331 8.3340 GBP
10p ordinary CFD Short 315 8.3366 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Short 315 8.3366 GBP
10p ordinary CFD Short 2,764 8.3361 GBP
10p ordinary CFD Short 2,998 8.3350 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Short 14,189 8.3358 GBP
10p ordinary SWAP Short 29,470 8.3300 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 15 Apr 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005365/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG PLC
06:38aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
05:58aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:58aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:08aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
04:53aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc
PU
04/12BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
04/12BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
04/11BTG : Magnetar Asset Management LLC - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
04/11FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
04/11INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 682 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Finance 2019 396 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 33,68
P/E ratio 2020 28,77
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 3 226 M
Chart BTG PLC
Duration : Period :
BTG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG PLC0.36%4 230
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%360 033
PFIZER-4.44%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%234 059
NOVARTIS9.03%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About