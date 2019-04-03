Log in
BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG Plc

04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BTG Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

02/04/2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

5,901,140

1.52

17,377

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

2,427,305

0.63

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

5,901,140

1.52

2,444,682

0.63

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

415

8.34

Ordinary

Purchase

68

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

164

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

1,555

8.34

Ordinary

Purchase

842

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

248

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

307

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

11

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

273

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

56

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

286

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

14

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

280

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

479

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

2,091

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

2,290

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

1,639

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

430

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

1,376

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

514

8.34

Ordinary

Purchase

742

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

240

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

32

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

514

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

6

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

2

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

1,146

8.34

Ordinary

Purchase

514

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

538

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

711

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

171

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

343

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

978

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

122

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

100

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

999

8.35

Ordinary

Purchase

571

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

33

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

61

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

136

8.36

Ordinary

Purchase

619

8.36

Ordinary

Sale

288

8.34

Ordinary

Sale

2,105

8.36

Total Purchases

21,916

Total Sales

2,393

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

2,105

8.36

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

03/04/2019

Contact name:

Paul Jenkins

Telephone number*:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:17 UTC
