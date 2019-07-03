Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG plc    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG PLC

(BTG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/03 09:01:47 am
836.75 GBp   -0.03%
08:43aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
07:48aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
07:48aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:43am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BTG plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

02/07/2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

6,924,472

1.78

4,923

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

2,261,630

0.58

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

6,924,472

1.78

2,266,553

0.58

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

79

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

289

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

277

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

301

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

368

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

48

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

193

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

285

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

111

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

221

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

535

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

330

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

32

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

235

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

290

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

400

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

283

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

281

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

282

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

286

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

315

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

448

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

338

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

228

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

1,091

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

292

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

400

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

165

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

732

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

320

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

298

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

171

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

272

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

560

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

313

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

560

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

674

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

333

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

321

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

291

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

384

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

328

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

260

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

159

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

374

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

481

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

283

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

386

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

346

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

396

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

389

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

444

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

272

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

294

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

162

8.375

Ordinary

Purchase

500,000

8.37

Ordinary

Purchase

484,877

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

898

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

6,052

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

1,490

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

3,201

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

408

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

272

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

325

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

535

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

1,554

8.365

Ordinary

Sale

500,000

8.37

Ordinary

Sale

484,877

8.37

Total Purchases

1,003,083

Total Sales

999,612

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Closing a long position

97,780

8.347495

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

97,780

8.347495

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

03/07/2019

Contact name:

Paul Jenkins

Telephone number*:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG PLC
08:43aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
07:48aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
07:48aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
07:13aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc
PU
07/02BTG : Offer Update
PU
07/01MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
07/01FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
07/01INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PU
07/01BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG plc
PU
07/01BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 664 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 307 M
Yield 2019 0,28%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
Capitalization 3 249 M
Chart BTG PLC
Duration : Period :
BTG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,40  GBP
Last Close Price 8,37  GBP
Spread / Highest target 0,36%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG PLC0.84%4 092
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.99%371 787
PFIZER0.27%245 501
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.73%241 795
ROCHE HOLDING16.71%241 795
MERCK AND COMPANY11.91%220 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About