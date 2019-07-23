BTG : Form 8 (DD) - BTG PLC

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Pamela Louise Makin (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: BTG plc ('BTG') (d) Status of person making the disclosure: Person acting in concert with BTG (e) Date dealing undertaken: 22 July 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 966,749 0.25 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Deferred Share Bonus Plan DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 22 July 2019 61,513 N/A 22 July 2022 5 June 2017 48,206 N/A 5 June 2020 18 June 2018 33,992 N/A 18 June 2021 0.04 TOTAL: 0.29

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Ordinary shares Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: The following options, representing 0.31% of BTG's issued share capital. Performance Share Plan DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 15 July 2016 207,535 N/A 15 July 2019 5 June 2017 229,875 N/A 5 June 2020 18 June 2018 284,038 N/A 18 June 2021 Save As You Earn Scheme UK DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE EXERCISE PERIOD 19 July 2016 691 520.53 1 September 2019 - 1 March 2020 20 July 2017 1,911 565.07 1 September 2020 - 1 March 2021 19 July 2018 840 428.27 1 October 2021 - 1 April 2022 Employee Share Option Plan DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE EXERCISE PERIOD 13 July 2010 199,253 201.30 13 July 2013 - 12 July 2020 6 July 2011 153,320 298.90 6 July 2014 - 5 July 2021 1 June 2012 122,288 386.00 1 June 2015 - 31 May 2022

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Ordinary shares Share scheme options Award of 61,513 deferred shares within the Deferred Share Bonus Plan 61,513 N/A Deferred shares 25 June 2022 836.7p

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 23 July 2019 Contact name: Andy Burrows Telephone number: +44 (0)20 7575 1741

