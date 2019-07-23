Log in
BTG PLC

(BTG)
BTG : Form 8 (DD) - BTG PLC

07/23/2019

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Pamela Louise Makin

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BTG plc ('BTG')

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Person acting in concert with BTG

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

22 July 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

966,749

0.25

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Deferred Share Bonus Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

22 July 2019

61,513

N/A

22 July 2022

5 June 2017

48,206

N/A

5 June 2020

18 June 2018

33,992

N/A

18 June 2021

0.04

TOTAL:

0.29

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Ordinary shares

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

The following options, representing 0.31% of BTG's issued share capital.

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

15 July 2016

207,535

N/A

15 July 2019

5 June 2017

229,875

N/A

5 June 2020

18 June 2018

284,038

N/A

18 June 2021

Save As You Earn Scheme UK

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

EXERCISE PERIOD

19 July 2016

691

520.53

1 September 2019 - 1 March 2020

20 July 2017

1,911

565.07

1 September 2020 - 1 March 2021

19 July 2018

840

428.27

1 October 2021 - 1 April 2022

Employee Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

EXERCISE PERIOD

13 July 2010

199,253

201.30

13 July 2013 - 12 July 2020

6 July 2011

153,320

298.90

6 July 2014 - 5 July 2021

1 June 2012

122,288

386.00

1 June 2015 - 31 May 2022

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary shares

Share scheme options

Award of 61,513 deferred shares within the Deferred Share Bonus Plan

61,513

N/A

Deferred shares

25 June 2022

836.7p

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

23 July 2019

Contact name:

Andy Burrows

Telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7575 1741

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 11:14:05 UTC
